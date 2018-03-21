Moxy Plans to Open Two More NYC Hotels in 2018

Bethesda, Md.–Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s playful, experiential hotel brand for the next generation of travelers, expects to welcome two New York City hotels to its roster this year—Moxy Downtown and Moxy Chelsea. Designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, Moxy made its Big Apple debut in September 2017 with the opening of Moxy Times Square .

“These two new hotels will both have a distinct style and personality, reflective of the culturally-rich neighborhoods they are located in, giving locals and visitors alike more ways to play with us,” says Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader and vice president of distinctive select service brands at Marriott International.

The new 30-story, 298-key Moxy Downtown, located just off Broadway and steps away from the World Trade Center, is slated to open this summer. Developed by Mark Gordon of Tribeca Associates and designed by Stonehill Taylor, travelers will be welcomed by the hotel’s 22-foot atrium lobby featuring a 12 ft. by 21 ft. LED Wall. The LED Wall will illuminate Ann Street and serve as a virtual window into the activity on the hotel’s third floor “play space.” Designed to be a 24/7 neighborhood hangout, this space will have an array of work spaces, games, and entertainment. Moxy Downtown’s food and beverage program will be run by a local F&B partner known for creating some of New York City’s favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants. Guestrooms will have the latest in technology and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The 349-room Moxy Chelsea blends botanically inspired design with Italian romance. Rising 37 stories high into the New York City skyline, the micro-room hotel developed by Lightstone marks the second collaboration between Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group, the designers behind Moxy Times Square. The architecture, by Stonehill Taylor, complements the neighborhood with its raw, industrial façade and greenhouse-style atrium. Inside, guests are greeted by an overgrown flower shop at the entrance, and a trattoria, pasticceria, and café that fuse Italian elegance with a modern sensibility. The second floor is devoted to live/work/play spaces, including a bar, meeting studios, co-working lounge, and conservatory. Topping off the hotel is a glass-enclosed rooftop bar with views of the Empire State Building; at the touch of a button, retractable windows transform the lounge into an alfresco sky veranda. Guestrooms, adorned with floor to ceiling windows, are flooded with natural light and filled with whimsical details. This will be Lightstone’s second Moxy hotel opening in New York City, following the successful launch of Moxy Times Square.

Each hotel will offer mobile check-in/out, 24/7 grab-and-go F&B offerings, tech-enabled spaces, free WiFi, and guestrooms with open-storage concept for ultimate flexibility.

“Moxy is designed to facilitate authentic experiences and touchpoints for the modern traveler, which means no two hotels are alike–they take on the personality and vibe of their surrounding neighborhoods,” adds Stoeckl. “New York City encapsulates everything Moxy is about, and we’re really excited now to be able to offer a Moxy in the city for whatever type of experience Moxy’s fun-hunting travelers are looking for.”

Moxy Hotels debuted in 2014 with the opening of Moxy Milan, and has since grown to include 23 hotels across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. There are nearly 90 signed Moxy deals worldwide, of which 26 are in the U.S. These hotels are expected to open by the end of 2021. In 2018, the brand is expected to open in locations including Chicago, Washington DC, Memphis, Atlanta, and London.