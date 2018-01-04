On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Michael Heaton has succeeded Robert Winchester as president of Waterford Hotel Group. Following Winchester’s retirement, Heaton will use his 20 years of Waterford executive experience to bring success to the company. Heaton has held several positions at Waterford, including corporate regional hotel director and vice president of operations.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that recently took place.

The Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center Hotel welcomes Kelly Wilson as director of sales and marketing. Wilson previously served as director of sales for Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown, as well as other properties primarily in Colorado.

Mark Anderson, co-founder of cloud-based platform KEYPR, has officially joined the technology company as chief operating officer. Prior to his return to KEYPR, Anderson served in the same position for GAIKAI during the company’s acquisition by Sony Computer Entertainment.

As the new president of casino marketing for AIC Hotel Group, David Luber will directly report all initiatives and oversee the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. Before his promotion, Luber provided clientele with new gaming and entertainment experiences as vice president of national marketing.

Vai Cahoon will lead executive development growth teams as vice president of acquisitions and development for Montage International. Cahoon most recently served as director of acquisitions and development for Viceroy Hotel Group and was responsible to identifying opportunities in the Americas region.

After joining the Knob Hill Inn Sun Valley, a boutique hotel in Ketchum, Idaho, in 2013, Timothy Mott excelled in several different operational roles until he was promoted general manager. Mott will ensure that guests visiting the property have an authentic guest experience and will be responsible for operations.

Michelle McConnell, current general manager of the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bloomington-Airport, has joined the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (ILHA) as secretary of the board. McConnell was elected to the position by vote at an IHLA holiday luncheon.

McKibbon Hospitality welcomes back Chris Bryant as general manager of the Courtyard Sarasota Bradenton Airport. Bryant has worked with two McKibbon properties prior to his new position, and as general manager, he will oversee guest satisfaction and overall hotel operations.

Bruce Gorelick joins Loews Regency San Francisco as general manager, bringing nearly 40 years of experience to the position. For the majority of his career, Gorelick served as general manager for Marriott and Ritz Carlton properties. Additionally, Gorelick is currently president of San Francisco’s Hotel Association.

Andrew Gold is responsible for all culinary operations as executive chef of the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza. By changing the previous food and beverage options and creating concepts that match today’s trends, Gold added a variety of cuisines in the updated menu.

Paul Leclerc will oversee managerial success at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, Calif., as managing director. Over his 25-year career, Leclerc assisted the Loews Hotels & Resort brand in creating successful concepts and project as well as at the Le Meridien Santa Monica.

Benchmark Hotels & Resorts has made three additions to their executive teams: Jay Rocha has joined Benchmark as vice president of operations; Fatima Molina will use her revenue management knowledge as global revenue support director; and Tom Cupo will serve as area general manager for The Inn at Virginia Teach Skeleton Conference Center and surrounding Benchmark owned outlets.