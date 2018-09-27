On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

CHMWarnick announced that Craig A. Mason, CHAM, has been named executive vice-president. Mason will establish the company’s Washington, D.C.- metropolitan area office. With more than twenty years of upper-upscale and luxury hotel asset management experience, Mason most recently was senior vice-president of asset management for Host Hotels & Resorts, where he served on the senior leadership team for 15 years.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Amanda Saye has been promoted to vice president of franchise operations at GreenTree Hospitality Group Inc., where she will continue providing support to the brand’s franchisees. When Saye began her GreenTree career in 2016, she led the brand’s marketing and developing efforts in the United States, as well as performed a complete redesign of its website.

Main Street Hospitality welcomes manager of guest experiences Morgan Russell for The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Hotel on North in Pittsfield, and Briarcliff in Great Barrington; all 4 hotels are in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts. Before Main Street, Russell developed guest engagement programs for Colorado boutique hotels.

Omni Hotels & Resorts welcomes Matthew Adams as executive vice president of operations and Andrew Rubinacci as senior vice president of revenue management and global distribution. Adams is continuing operational efficiencies across the Omni portfolio, and Rubinacci is leading revenue generation and distribution strategies.

Zachary Jellson will support guest relations and business development as general manager of Kimpton Goodland in Goleta, Calif. Jellson has been with the Kimpton brand since 2008 when he began working as a bellman for Kimpton Hotel Madera. After working his way up, he was most recently director of front office for Kimpton EPIC Hotel in downtown Miami.

Hu. Hotel in Memphis, Tenn. is set to open in October with Martin Pittman as general manager. During his 25-year career, Pittman served in the same position for the Omni Royal Crescent Hotel in New Orleans, La., where he successfully reopened and repositioned the property after Hurricane Katrina.

Hilton Denver City Center welcomes Eric Walters to manage daily operations as general manager. Prior to his new position in Denver, Walters served as complex general manager of Portland Downtown and The Duniway Portland, a Hilton Hotel. Additionally, he served as general manager of the Hilton Vancouver Hotel and Convention Center.

Peter Ambrose has been named general manager of the Four Points by Sheraton in Little Rock, Ark., a property managed by Hospitality Management Corporation (HMC). Before Sheraton, Ambrose served as general manager of HMC’s Holiday Inn Airport and Conference Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Spa management and hospitality systems provider Springer-Miller Systems (SMS) has promoted Chris Donahue to general manager of SMS property management system solutions. Donahue has been with SMS for 20 years, starting his career as property management systems installer and most recently being director of product management.

Wahid Areso will manage operations of the Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette restaurant at the Sanctuary Beach Resort on the Monterey, Calif., coast. Areso has worked across the globe, serving as restaurant and bar manager and food and beverage manager at 2 German hotels, as well as director of restaurants for the Montage Beverly Hills.

Becky Melchi will serve as director of sales for Wingspread Retreat & Executive Conference Center, a landmark Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Racine, Wis. Melchi was senior sales manager for Benchmark property The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis., prior to her new position.

Provenance Hotels is growing its development team by adding Andrew Heilmann vice president of acquisitions and development and Karen Theissen Moyer in-house counsel. Heilmann most recently held the same title for GFI hospitality, and Theissen Moyer has an extensive hospitality career working as a real estate development manager and marketing analyst.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort is preparing to open with new director of food and beverage Robert Ivey and executive chef John Botkin overlooking menu item selection, banquet offerings, and culinary programming. While Botkin will lead the property’s culinary team, Ivey will help create the general culinary direction.

Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is adding new faculty members to teach hospitality’s upcoming leaders. George Macropulos will teach revenue management and real estate development, Brian Connors is proficient in designing and executing restaurant concepts, and Dan Cormany has experience in trade shows and convention management.

Rosewood Hotel Group is welcoming a new leadership team to grow its presence in Asia with an expansion: Joe Chang is chief financial officer for the overall group; Hakan Akgun is vice president of engineering, sustainability, and security; Marc Handl has been promoted to regional vice president while staying managing director of Rosewood Beijing; and Andrew Turner has been promoted to regional vice president while staying managing director of Rosewood Phuket.

Regional and full-service Frampton Construction Company, LLC, will continue to deliver design support and construction services throughout North and South Carolina. David Urban and Rick Corley have been hired as superintendents to keep growing the business, and Alex Seglem will oversee new developments as project manager.