On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has named Kiersten Pearce vice president of member engagement & services. In this new role, Pearce will use her travel and hospitality experience to ensure that AHLA continues to deliver a compelling value proposition model to the more than 26,000 members across all membership categories.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Associated Luxury Hotels (ALH) has promoted Liz Adams to vice president marketing of the Americas. She will manage the company’s customer events, promotions, partnerships, and public relations, as well as lead a marketing team to launch a new loyalty program and grow the company’s portfolio.

Curtis Osekowsky will deliver support to franchisees and operate resources and programs for profitability as vice president of franchise services for Choice Hotels International. Osekowsky has over 20 years of experience, and he most recently served as vice president of operations for Radisson Hotel Group.

Peter Gamez, who was recently appointed senior vice president of global sales for Two Roads Hospitality, has also been named chair of the San Francisco Travel Association’s Board of Directors for the 2018/2019 fiscal year. At Two Roads, Gamez is responsible for developing strategies for the global sales team.

Gilda Perez-Alvarado has been named chief executive officer of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, where she will lead real estate services, asset management, and investment sales. Perez-Alvarado’s 14-year career with JLL has seen experience in Madrid, London, Miami, and New York.

Park Hotels & Resorts welcomes Carl Mayfield to work on disaster remediation, contracting, and energy management and conservation as executive vice president – design and construction. Mayfield most recently worked as senior vice president of design and construction for RLJ Lodging Trust for 14 years.

Cody Feaster will manage part of the Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) portfolio of 44 hotels as regional vice president of operations. Feaster was regional vice president at White Lodging prior to HVMG.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has promoted Kevin Bryant to vice president of sales from executive director of sales. Bryant had returned to the Fontainebleau earlier this year after serving as corporate director of revenue management for Turnberry Associates, the Fontainebleau’s parent company.

Rodrigo Ibanez will lead front office, housekeeping, and amenity services as director of operations for Terranea Resort. Ibanez was a member of the property’s pre-opening team in 2009 and originally supported the front office team before serving as director of rooms.

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Hotel & Residences has named Donald Bowman to manage services and operations as general manager. Bowman has worked for a number of hotel groups, with 30 years of international hospitality experience, including serving as hotel manager of the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas in 2009.

Timothy Wolfe is the complex general manager of both landmark property The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa and adjacent Holiday Inn Express Downtown Denver. Wolfe will manage the properties’ operational successes, as well as sales, marketing, and food and beverage outlets.

Ron DeBonis will create concepts, find new products, and ensure service standards for restaurant, catering, banquet, and corporate function services as director of food and beverage for Innisbrook Resort. DeBonis has 34 years of experience, having worked in multiple executive culinary positions.

HP Hotels has created the position of corporate director of business systems and analysis, and Marty Martin will be the first to fill that role. Martin previously served as finance manager for IHG before being promoted to manager of strategy, planning, and operations for revenue management distribution.

Massimo Falsini is assisting in opening the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito in late 2018 as executive chef. Falsini has worked over 30 years in the food and beverage space, and has experience across the globe in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Collective Retreats, an experiential travel company, welcomes two key executives. Kerry Houghton is now chief development officer and general counsel and Heidi Kercher-Pratt as vice president of marketing, the company welcomes the pair to help grow the destination group’s portfolio.

Moxy DC will open late October, and Mark Namdar will serve as captain (general manager) of the property, where he will oversee programming, operations, and events. Additionally, James Rattray will serve as director of sales and social media, and Brianna Hall as director of beverage and food.

John Markunas will be general manager and Paul Romero will be director of sales and marketing for The Sarasota Modern, opening in late 2018 in Sarasota, Fla. The pair will manage operational and sales initiatives both prior to and following the property’s opening.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels has made three new hires across various properties; Robert Gioia is now the executive chef for Villas of Grand Cyprus’s restaurant outlets in Orlando, Fla.; Dan Dolan is the director of sales & marketing for The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis.; and Mark Kief is director of rooms for Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos in Jackson, Wyo.

Jamie Wong and Jacqueline Freeman are director of revenue management and director of talent acquisition, respectively, for Outrigger Hotels & Resorts. Wong is responsible for pricing and revenue generation for OHANA Hotels by Outrigger, and Freeman will crate talent acquisition strategies and recruit new team members.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has named Amanda Hawkins-Vogel senior vice president of operations and Michael Carr-Turnbough senior vice president of food & beverage. Prior to Crescent, both executives worked for Sage Hospitality; Hawkins-Vogel was vice president of operations and Carr-Turnbough was vice president of culinary operations. The company is also managing Aliz Hotel Times Square in partnership with the Aliz Group, where Nicole Hendrix will serve as general manager and Michael Ormond as director of revenue management.

The Stella Hotel in Bryan-College Station, Texas, welcomes Steve Dennis as general manager and Tonda Campbell as director of sales. Dennis will lead operations for the property and Campbell will drive sales and revenue generation strategies for effective profitability.

Yotel Boston welcomes Trish Berry to lead multiple teams of executives and team members as general manager. Additionally, Jason Cool has been hired as beverage director and Felicia Rahm will lead the sales department as director of sales and marketing.

Generator Miami will open its doors tomorrow, September 21st, with three new executives to ensure the hotel’s success. Glenn Valencia will oversee daily operations as general manager, and Gui Jaroschy and Daniel Roy will work with the property’s restaurant outlets as director of bars and restaurant concepts and executive chef respectively.