On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Vanessa Mina has been appointed W Insider at the W San Francisco. In her new role, Mina will elevate guest experiences and overall brand standards for the property, as well as curate San Francisco-centric experiences for guests.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Guy Lindsey will advise and consult ground-up development, renovations, management, and financial reporting across North America as senior managing director of the consulting division for The Plasencia Group. Lindsey served as senior vice president of design and construction with Park Hotels & Resorts prior to his new position.

As managing director of resort operations of Sea Island Company, Vijay Singh will lead all the department executives, as well as collaborate with strategic teams for overseeing daily aspects of the resort. Singh most recently served as vice president operations at Salamander Hotels, a hospitality management company.

Maxine Reyes will manage sales for the Hotel Griffon, the Inn at Union Square, and the King George Hotel as senior sales manager for Greystone Hotels, located in San Francisco, Calif. With 15 years of experience in hotel sales, Reyes previously held the same title at Villa Florence San Francisco.

LaKota Oaks, a LaKota Hotels & Resorts property, welcomes Sam Haigh to oversee guest experience, human resources, and sales and marketing operations as general manager. Haigh was most recently the corporate director of operations for the company, as well as provided consulting services for Fairwater Hospitality LLC.

Ryan Kunzer will drive revenue management, team building, and business operations as general manager of The Duniway, a Hilton hotel, in Portland, Ore. Prior to The Duniway, Kunzer spent 14 years with Kimpton Hotels, including serving as general manager of Hotel Monaco Portland.

San Francisco, Calif., boutique property Argonaut Hotel has hired Irfan Mohamed as director of food and beverage outlets. Mohamed has over a decade of restaurant and hospitality experience, and in this roll, will oversee all food and beverage aspects of the hotel, including the on-site Blue Mermaid Restaurant.

Trevor Brune will plan and execute all operational aspects for Conrad New York and its partner Union Square Events as director of catering and events. Brune will expand and streamline training efforts as well as processing personalized services by Union Square Events.

Corinthia Hotels has added Camilla Colley to the executive team as brand communications manager and she will implement new global communications strategies in this role. Although the company is based in London, projects in the pipeline include locations in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

The Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun has welcomed three new culinary professionals to oversee their respective restaurants: Mariana Alegría Gárate is the first female chef de cuisine for Le Basilic Restaurant; Gerardo Corona is the chef de cuisine for La Joya; and Juan Antonio Palacios is the executive sous chef for all 5 of the hotel’s restaurants.