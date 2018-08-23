On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hilton has announced that Danny Hughes will be the company’s executive vice president and president, Americas, effective September 4. Hughes will oversee Hilton’s interests across North, Central, and South America with a focus on enhancing the managed portfolio. Hughes previously held the position of senior vice president and commercial director of the Americas.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Catherine Higgins will create promotional programs that encourage customer retention for Radisson Hotel Group as vice president of marketing in the Americas, a region that comprises Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Higgins’ responsibilities include leading social media, creative services, and various marketing teams.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has promoted Pete Metzger to franchise development regional vice president of the Ascend Hotel Collection brand. Before his promotion, Metzger was director of the collection. Metzger’s responsibilities include supporting brand growth in North America and the Caribbean.

Prism Hotels & Resorts has created two executive positions, and filling those roles are Ghee Alexander and Jeff Miller. Alexander has been promoted from general manager of El Conquistador Tucson to senior vice president of operations. Miller has been hired as corporate regional director of sales.

Jeff Donnelly will supervise both in-development and new projects and deals as vice president of development for Dream Hotel Group. Donnelly will be responsible for the Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal, and Unscripted Hotels brands. And most recently, Donnelly was a partner and founder of JD Advisors.

As general manager of Hyatt Centric Times Square, NY, Thomas Blundell will be responsible for guest experiences and daily processes of the flagship property. Blundell has a wealth of Hyatt experience, most recently serving as general manager of the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor and Hyatt Morristown at Headquarters Plaza.

Hotel EMC2 welcomes Mark Shouger as general manager. Shouger most recently served as managing director of the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he opened the largest property in the company’s portfolio, supporting over 10,000 families.

The Rooftop Harmon Guest House welcomes Matthew D’Ambrosi as its new executive chef. D’Ambrosi will create menus with offerings tailored to target guests, including local families and younger generations.

Aishling Stevens has been named the first female leader of the N.J.-based Crystal Spring Resort’s culinary operations. As executive chef, she will manage the Chef’s Garden, Crystal Taverns, Spring Bistro, and Restaurant Latour outlets. Stevens is primarily concerned with bringing a new menu to Restaurant Latour.

Giuseppe Lama will oversee long-term operations for Carmel Valley Ranch resorts as managing director. Prior to his new role, Lama spent 10 years at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., as managing director and general manager of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa in La Jolla, Calif.

Benchmark has promoted Geraldine Moment to area director of revenue for Hotel Contessa in San Antonio and the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station, Tex. Previously, Moment served as director of revenue for the Ames Boston Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Benjamin Douglass is transferring as general manager from Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nev., to Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Ind. Filling Douglass’s position at Stockman’s Casino is Terry Smith, transferring from the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino. Full House Resorts, Inc., manages all 3 mentioned hotels.

Solmar Group welcomes three senior executives to help run both Solmar Hotels & Resorts and the residential community Rancho San Lucas. For Solmar Hotels & Resorts, Thomas Henseler is corporate food and beverage director and Diego Weiss is corporate hospitality director. And Jean Louis Magron is returning to Rancho San Lucas as property management director.

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club is growing its executive team with three new hires. Chris Hunter will manage talent acquisition and daily operations as general manager of the resort and its sister property, Mainsail Beach Inn. Noland Dunnan will oversee the Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen as food and beverage manager, and Todd Isbell will control maintenance systems as director of engineering.

Outrigger Enterprises Group has hired Brad Logsdon as area director of sales and marketing for the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Additionally, the company welcomes Michelle Wee as senior sales manager of OHANA Hotels by Outrigger.

OLS Hotels & Resorts welcomes three leaders to assist in managing its three hotels: Hotel Renew in Waikiki, Oahu; Plantation Hale Suites in Kapaa, Kauai; and Banyan Harbor Resort in Lihue, Kauai. Nicole Darity is director of sales, Alyson Wee is revenue manager, and Steve Keller is controller.

Jordan Garcia and Roberto Acosta have been promoted to head chef of restaurants Pasiano’s and Kelsey’s, respectively, for Pechanga Resort Casino. Garcia assisted in opening Lobby Bar & Grill as chief lieutenant before his promotion. Acosta was overseeing the casino’s barbecue and American pub restaurant prior to his.

Travel industry services company Hotelbeds Group has updated its senior management group in the Americas. Matias Elisavetsky will maintain relationships with existing hotels as regional director of sourcing for the Americas. Reporting to Elisavetsky is a group of regional managers: Renata Cenni for California and Nevada; Alex Hugh Jones for the northeast United States; Alice Kilpatrick for the southwest United States; Bill Chambers for the rest of the United States and Canada; Gisela Block for Mexico and the Caribbean; Marcus Minõesis for Brazil; and Gaston Nacimento for the rest of South America.