On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Timothy Ford has been appointed president of Lodging Econometrics and New England Hotel Realty. Ford was most recently executive vice president of the same companies. In his new role, Ford will be responsible for creating new business partnerships, incorporating the latest online technology into the companies’ research, and creating new business development programs.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Virgin Hotels has welcomed Thomas Becker as the company’s new senior vice president of operations. Becker, who will be based in Miami, brings 35 years of experience to the brand, and will be responsible for the operational performance of all Virgin Hotels. He will work closely with the senior leadership team to develop and execute the strategic plan to drive growth and profitability.

Foster White will provide analytical recommendations to Hotel Equities’ (HE) partners as business development analyst. This position is a promotion for White, who most recently served as assistant general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott-Atlanta-Perimeter Center/Dunwoody, Ga., after completing HE’s Manager in Training Program.

Jack Breisacher is being welcomed back to the Canyon Ranch family as managing director of the Canyon Ranch, Tucson, Ariz. Over his 40-year career, Breisacher assisted in launching the brand’s first international hotel in Turkey. He will now oversee sales, marketing, and managing operations at the Tucson property.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience to the position, Alex Kruger Springer will serve as sous chef for The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. Springer will assist in managing the hotel’s on-site restaurants Marker92 Waterfront Bar & Bistro and The Nauti Mermaid Dockside Bar & Grill.

As general manager of Atrium Hospitality’s Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel & Conference Center, Ill., Migidi Tembo will oversee operations as general manager of the 228-room property. Before working with Atrium, Tembo was director of operations/hotel manager of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Destination marketing organization Experience Sonoma Valley, California, welcomes Tim Zahner as executive director, effective August 20, 2018. Zahner most recently served as chief operating officer of Sonoma County Tourism.

A number of announcements from Benchmark Hotels & Resorts. Wayne Thomas will join the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station, TX, as director of food and beverage. Additionally, Kendra Clough has been named director of conference services for the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property. Lastly, Kenneth Jones will manage all engineering aspects of the property as director of engineering.

Jorge Martinez will oversee ongoing initiatives and daily operations of the Meliá Braco Village in Rio Bueno, Jamaica, as general manager. Martinez’s 25 years of global experience includes traveling and working at destination-based locations including Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, and Turks & Caicos.