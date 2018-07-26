On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Amanda Elder has been promoted to chief commercial officer of Kempinski Hotels, where she will be responsible for business development. Prior to her new position, Elder served as vice president of sales and marketing for the China region and senior vice president of business development for worldwide operations.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

As senior managing director of the mid-Atlantic region of The Plasencia Group, C.A. Anderson will be responsible for the investment advisory services and team in the firm’s most active sector. Anderson previously served as senior vice president of global development and real estate with BridgeStreet Hospitality.

Gary Rall has been welcomed as vice president, design and development, for Orange Lake Resort, which houses the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand. Rall has experience leading hospitality renovations and construction for multiple timeshare projects, as well as other hospitality projects in Florida.

After working with the JW Marriott Grand Rapids for over a decade, Nicholas Remes has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager. Remes served as assistant rooms division manager in 2007, and has since worked his way up to this most recent promotion.

Jody Hall has joined The Fontaine, a Kansas City hotel, as general manager, and in her new role, she will oversee daily operations and employee and guest satisfaction. Hall has over 20 years of hospitality management experience, and prior to The Fontaine she worked with Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

LeAnn Davis will oversee sales strategies and team operations as director of sales for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Davis has worked in hospitality sales for 25 years, working with Marriott International and the Orlando market for most of her career.

HP Hotels welcomes Tyler Atchison as regional director of revenue management. Atchison will devise and implement initiatives to increase revenue generation. Atchison previously worked for several brands, including InterContinental Hotels, Marriott, and Hilton.

Mark Robertson will oversee the sales and catering teams, accounts, and new business as director of sales and marketing for the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. Robertson’s hospitality experience is focused in catering, sales, and marketing, and he previously served as event manager at Compass Group in London.

Turtle Bay Resort, Oahu, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property, welcomes Jon Conching as director of sales and marketing. Conching held the same position for the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, as well as regional first president of sales and marketing, Hawaii and select resorts, for Hilton.

Keith McManis is now serving as the director of sales and marketing for The Essex – Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa, a Benchmark property. The new position is a promotion for McManis, who previously worked as senior sales manager for the Gemstone Collection resort.

Benchmark has also named Ruben Sabater as general manager of Marenas Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., just north of Miami. Previously, Sabater served as director of operations for the resort, as well as general manager of The Sherry Frontenac Resort of Miami Beach.

Stephanie Athley has been hired as area director of revenue management for Sage Hospitality. For her new position, Athley will oversee The Oxford Hotel, The Crawford Hotel at Denver Union Station, and The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block. Athley has 18 years of hospitality experience primarily in the Denver and Arizona areas.

As associate director of sales for the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, Patrick Cuffe will lead sales efforts and a series of renovation projects at the property. Cuffe’s decade of experience is primarily in leading West Coast properties within the Hyatt brand portfolio.