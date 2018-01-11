On the Move: The Week’s Comings & Goings

J.B. McKibbon IV has joined McKibbon Hospitality as asset manager. A fourth-generation hotelier, McKibbon will provide financial support and development analysis for third-party vendors and proposed McKibbon hotels. McKibbon joins the company from Apple Hospitality REIT, where he served as senior asset manager.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Jennifer Erney has been promoted to regional vice president of Associated Luxury Hotels International’s (ALHI) U.S. Mid-Atlantic team. Erney’s responsibilities include overseeing sales teams as well as assisting industry professionals interested in having events at ALHI’s hotels and resorts.

Milwaukee’s Iron Horse Hotel welcomes Brian Fahey as general manager, where he will execute business strategies and oversee guest relations. Fahey’s experience is mostly in the Manhattan area, having worked for hotels including The Crosby Street Hotel and the Four Seasons.

Jacqueline Volkart, now general manager of The St. Regis San Francisco, has 30 years of hospitality experience, having served in executive positions in the United States and Mexico. Most recently, Volkart served as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Opening in summer 2018, SOPHY Hyde Park in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood welcomes Anthony Beach as general manager. Beach will assist in the property’s opening as well as local initiatives supporting local school and youth programs. Prior to his new position, Beach’s Chicago hospitality experience includes brands like Hyatt, Hilton and Conrad.

Having worked with the brand as hotel manager, Gregory Polino joins the W Miami as general manager. In his new position, Polino will oversee operations and create initiatives that are aligned with W brand standards. Polino’s hospitality experience also includes extensive knowledge of food and beverage operations.

David Goette joins the Pelican Grand Beach Resort as executive chef, where he will oversee waterfront restaurant OCEAN2000 and O2K Lougne. Goette has global culinary and operational experience, having most recently served as group executive chef and operations officer at Old Town Italy in South Africa.

As director of sales and marketing for LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, Linda Menshon will manage revenue and corporate and transient sales. Before joining LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, Menshon rebranded the Naples Bay Resort as an independent hotel as director of sales and marketing.

Samantha Padgett has joined The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) as general counsel on the governmental relations team. Padgett’s responsibilities will include providing legal advice for the group’s advocacy efforts, as well as performing legal functions.

Two new executives have been added to the AHC+Hospitality marketing team: Kylene Geyer, who has worked with the company for six years, has been promoted to senior marketing manager; and Ashley Savransky will support marketing initiatives and strategies for hotels as marketing coordinator.