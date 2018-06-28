On The Move: This Week’s Comings & Goings

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) welcomes Betty Wilson as vice president, Americas sales, where she will oversee sales efforts in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Throughout her more than 30-year career, Wilson has served as a business consultant and coach, as well as worked with multiple hospitality brands.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

PM Hotel Group has added four new business development and communications executives to grow the business. Amish Naik will accelerate business growth and expansion as vice president, business development and owner relations. Jennifer Diamond Haber will lead communications, media, and public relations in the newly created role of vice president, communications. Additionally, Libbi Carlson will optimize revenue as corporate director, revenue management, and Raina Taillon will focus on luxury and lifestyle project development as development manager.

HP Hotels, a hotel management company, has added the position of regional director of sales and marketing and hired Carrie Hendrickson for the role. Hendrickson will provide leadership and create new and effective programming to manage the portfolio’s revenue generation.

Rick Corcoran will bring a fresh outlook to The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, as general manager. Corcoran was recently general manager for The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, where he led and executive team through a renovation and repositioning as a luxury resort.

Hôtel Americano, a boutique property in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, welcomes Kevin Fenton as general manager. Fenton’s 12 years of hospitality experience is primarily in the metropolitan area, and he most recently served in the same position for Aloft Manhattan Downtown.

Kara Adamson will create both leisure and business growth opportunities for Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel Valley, Calif., as director of sales. Before Carmel Valley Ranch, Adamson served as director of sales and marketing at Las Alcobas in Napa Valley, Calif.

Adrienne Breaux will grow Le Pavillon Hotel’s revenue strategies and history as director of sales and marketing. Breaux has nearly a decade of New Orleans sales and marketing experience, and most recent served as director of sales at Chateau LeMoyne, an IHG hotel.

As regional director of sales and marketing for Grace Hotels, Andy Ross will oversee and drive revenue growth for the Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa, Grace White Barn Inn & Spa, and Grace Vanderbilt hotels. In addition, Ross will oversee public relations, advertising, strategic partnerships, and special events for the American region.

Christiaan Homann will serve as director of rooms for the under-construction Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, which is expected to open in August. Prior to his new position, Homann served as director of rooms for Benchmark’s Eaglewood Resort & Spa in Chicago, Ill.

Kā’anapali Beach Hotel in Lahaina, Hawaii, has expanded its executive and marketing teams with three new hires: Patty Villarimo Cuimao will plan and schedule events as manager of the Ohana Fun Center; Alika Guerrero will provide a wealth of Hawaiian knowledge and culture as director of Pookela; and Kongbay Moua will increase business and brand awareness as marketing manager.

The Peabody Memphis welcomes several new executives to its management team: April Dawn Flagg has been hired as national sales manager; Rachel Lackey has been promoted to catering and outlet sales manager; Ashley Lewin rejoins the Peabody team as conference services manager; Chelsea Mogle has been hired a catering and conference manager; and Katie Williams has been promoted to spa manager.