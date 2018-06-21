On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Adrienne Weil will focus on strengthening relationships with partners as vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Weil will also work with suppliers and service providers, as well as manage relationships and sales with partners.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Hotel Equities welcomes Cesar Wurm as vice president of sales and marketing. Wurm will be responsible for strategic sales efforts, as well as the results of the regional sales team. Wurm previously served as director of new hotel openings for InterContinental Hotel Group.

Paul Sacco has been promoted to executive vice president, president of global development of RLH Corporation. When Sacco joined RLH Corporation in 2017, he oversaw the successful development of the company’s upscale brands. Now, he will oversee franchise growth efforts globally.

Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square welcomes Karla Erales as general manager, where she will oversee daily operations and strategic development for the hotel. Erales most recently served as director of operations and hotel manager for Swissôtel Chicago.

Leonardo Mariotti will bring European flair to the Garden Court Hotel in Palo Alto, Calif., as general manager. Mariotti has worked at high-end restaurants in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale, as well as with Morgans Hotels Group and Atlantis in the Bahamas.

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma welcomes Rubén Cambero as general manager, where he will personalize guest experiences and run operations. Cambero worked for almost 20 years at his family’s property, Hotel El Peregrino, in Spain, as well as Relais & Châteaux.

Laurent Pillard will oversee the culinary teams at Velvet Buck, Mountain Social Bar & Lounge, and Splash Pool Lounge as resort executive chef for The St. Regis Aspen Resort. In addition, Pillard is also responsible for in-room dining and catering services.

Luxury resort Garden of the Gods Collection in Colorado Springs, Colo., welcomes Stephen McLean as director of food and beverage. Throughout his career, McLean has held various culinary positions at companies including Ritz Carlton and The Trump Organization.

The Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is scheduled to open in 2021, and the property’s first hire is Sean Reardon, who will serve as director of sales and marketing. Reardon will oversee a sales and marketing team to manage and develop new sales strategies to assist in the hotel’s opening.

Julie Berry will oversee all sales and marketing efforts and extensive recreation outlets for the Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort as director of sales and marketing. Berry held the same position for 13 years at the Eaglewood Resort and Spa in Itasca, Ill.

As area sales manager for Greystone Hotels, Marianne Centeno will manage sales efforts for three San Francisco properties: the King George, the Hotel Griffon, and the Inn at Union Square. Centeno has held sales positions across the United States, including the Sheraton Edison Hotel and Hilton Woodbridge Hotel, both in N.J.

Ashley Crunstedt will plan, organize, and deliver events for members and meeting professionals as director of events for Teneo Hospitality Group. Prior to Teneo, Crunstedt served as senior event manager for Ewald Consulting, a management and public relations firm.

Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando has announced the executive leadership team for the Universal Aventura Hotel, opening in August of this year: Raj Mehta is director of rooms; David McKeever is director of food and beverage; Mouhssine Benhamacht is executive chef; Jake Plata is director of housekeeping; Elroy Dalmida is director of engineering; Stephanie Legros is director of human resources; and Joseph Romano is director of finance.

Sasa Milojevic has been promoted to president of hotel operations and CEO of the Mexico and Caribbean region for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. Milojevic has management experience with the company’s properties and spa operations, as well as with hotel openings and marketing programs.

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center is welcoming two new hires to the culinary team: Saddiq Mir, who has worked in the same position at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, will serve as director of food and beverage; and Fabian Ludwig will oversee an array of food and beverage options as executive chef.