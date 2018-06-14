On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

RLH Corporation has promoted Amanda Marcello to senior vice president of brand strategy, where she will build programs, standards, and guidelines that will grow value for the company. Marcello has worked with RLH Corporation since 2015, leading the rebranding of Signature and Signature Inn.

Here are some other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Lynne Roberts will manage transactions, structure, and leadership teams in her promotion to executive vice president of capital markets for Aimbridge Hospitality. Roberts will primarily work in the North America region, and served as senior vice president of development and capital markets before her promotion.

As vice president of digital marketing for Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Dan Fernandez will focus on making Concord a hospitality leader in digital marketing, as well as manage the team and department. Fernandez spent eight years with Cendyn, a hospitality marketing and data firm, working in the digital marketing division.

Steven Smith will use his 30 years of Hyatt Hotels experience as the general manager of Hyatt Regency Houston. Smith’s new position comes after most recently serving as general manager of both Grand Hyatt Washington and Hyatt Regency Washington in Washington, D.C.

Ash Bhasin will manage teams, performance, and daily operations as general manager of Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC, opening this summer. Bhasin previously served as general manager of SIXTY SoHo Hotel and held executive positions at Four Seasons Hotel New York, SoHo Grand Hotel, and Tribeca Grand Hotel.

Hotel Emma, a boutique and luxury hotel in San Antonia, Texas, has promoted Beth Smith to vice president of sales and marketing. Smith has been working on the property since 2014, and prior to Hotel Emma, she worked with hotel companies including Bunkhouse Group and Omni Hotel.

Trish Owen will serve as director of sales and marketing for Hotel Vitale, a Joie de Vive hotel in San Francisco, Calif. Owen most recently served in the same position for Hotel Shattuck Plaza in Berkley, Calif., where she created new processes and increased revenue generation efficiency.

Teneo Hospitality Group welcomes Tony Aslanian as vice president of sales and membership, where he will assist in portfolio expansion and client services. His responsibilities will include leading a sales team and developing strategies to be implemented at the company’s hotels.

Randy Taormina will assist in running operations of INNSIDE Meliá New York as managing director. Taormina’s more than 15 years of hospitality experience includes serving as area managing director for Dream Hotel Group, where he worked with Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown in Manhattan.

As Terranea Resort celebrates it’s almost 10-year anniversary, four executives have been promoted within the property; Anita Kwok has been promoted to senior director of people strategy and alignment; Kevin McKee has been promoted to senior vice president of finance; Mitch Mehr has been promoted to senior vice president of food and beverage operations and strategic planning; and Roye Mbarah, senior director of facilities and strategic long-term capital planning, adds area director of engineering for Two Roads Hospitality to his title.

Benchmark’s Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference center, which is currently under construction, welcomes Jonathan Chaplowe as director of human resources. More Benchmark news includes Eileen Cole serving as director of sales and marketing for Eaglewood Resort & Spa in The Woodlands of Houston, Tex.

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) welcomes Shelley Bartle-Reed as director of sales in Canada, where she will manage accounts in the Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary markets. Additionally, Myra Howay will serve as director of sales in San Francisco, Calif.