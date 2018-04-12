On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Leslie Hale has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of RLJ Lodging Trust following the retirement of Ross Bierkan, effective August 2018. Currently, Hale serves as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer, positions that will be filled shortly.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has named Carl Dees as vice president of operations after most recently serving in the same position for Crescent Hotels & Resorts. In his career, Dees served as regional director of operations and general manager of The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.

Scott Khile has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing for Grace Bay Resorts, where he will oversee and support growth and increases in revenue. Khile started at Grace Bay Resorts in 2010 as director of sales and marketing, and in his tenure has helped expand the company’s portfolio.

As director of sales and marketing for Courtyard Marriot Long Beach Airport, Troy Karnoff will be responsible for national and local corporate accounts, as well as creating sales and marketing strategies. Karnoff previously spent 18 years working for the Special Olympics and is involved with many of the Long Beach community’s organizations.

Cheryl Williams has joined Highgate as regional vice president of sales and marketing in Hawaii, where she will expand Highgate’s portfolio. Most recently, Williams served as general manager of The Royal Hawaiian in Waikiki and vice president of sales and marketing for Starwood Hotels & Resorts in Hawaii and French Polynesia.

With almost 20 years of experience with Marriott International, Katarina Burns will oversee day-to-day operations of Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center as general manager. Burns grew up in Sweden and moved to the United States to work at the Ocean Reef Club in the Florida Keys.

Lucio Pelloso will oversee sales and marketing departments to improve sales and revenue optimization for Arbor Lodging Management as corporate director of sales. Pelloso began his hospitality career with InterContinental Hotel Group, and moved to management positions with Hilton among other third-party management companies.

Opening this spring, The Ramble Hotel in Denver, Colo., has appointed Sara Minerd as director of event sales and programming. In this role, Minerd will create, organize, and oversee private and special events happening in the hotel’s three entertainment venues: Vauxhall theater, The Garden patio, and a-Terre suite.

Elise Gertenbach joined the Hotel Contessa team 12 years ago as national account director. After moving her way up the ranks, Gertenbach has been promoted to director of group sales for the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property. Additionally, Gertenbach held senior management positions for the hotel.

KEYPR, a cloud-based technology integration platform provider, welcomes Andrew House to the company’s Advisory Board. House recently served as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, and currently is advising KEYPR’s management team.

Bertrand Mangeot will serve as general manager of Kimpton Saint George in Toronto. In addition, Maria Chung will serve as director of sales and marketing and manage all relative initiatives for the hotel.