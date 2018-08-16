On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

G6 Hospitality has named Greg Juceam as president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining G6 Hospitality, which is the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, Juceam served as CEO of BRE Hotels and Resorts, a non-listed real estate investment trust focused on the ownership of upscale, extended-stay, and select-service hotels.

More of this week’s hospitality comings and goings:

Rod Radcliff will assist in growing a new development and renovation division, as well as focus on third-party vendors for McKibbon Hospitality as vice president of development. Radcliff’s experience spans 35 years, and over his career, he has managed more than $2 billion in development and renovation projects.

Anna Rench will fill the newly created position of vice president of asset management and acquisitions for McNeill Hospitality Company. The position requires Rench to oversee the company’s portfolio and find opportunities to grow. Rench was vice president of Crow Holdings Capital in Dallas, Texas, before McNeill.

On July 23, Catherine Cambra was hired as director of public relations and communications for Fairmont Orchid in Waimea, Hawaii. Cambra has been managing media relations and digital and traditional media campaigns. Before Fairmont Orchid, Cambra was an account executive for Anthology Marketing Group.

Susan Hinfey will concentrate on expanding sales on the West Coast as director of sales for Teneo Hospitality Group. Hinfey is well prepared for the position, having worked for the Ritz Carlton Global Sales Organization as group sales manager and luxury account executive for 9 years.

Medford native and new general manager Raymond Hetzer will prepare the Holiday Inn Express Medford South in Springfield, OR, to open in late 2018. Hetzer’s background is primarily in hotel and office management and human resources. Hetzer also served as general manager of the Holiday Inn Express Yreka/Shasta.

Flip Lukens will lead a customer experience team by providing external training and support as senior director of customer experience for Quore, a management software company. Lukens’ 20 years of experience include director of e-knowledge for Asurion.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which operates both gaming and hotel facilities, is adding three new hires to the executive team: Drew Kelley will provide strategic direction for financial activities as senior vice president and chief financial officer; Barbara Kenney will develop and manage human capital and guest service as senior vice president and chief human resources officer; and Richard Lindsay will oversee identifying new locations for development deals as senior vice president and chief development officer.

Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Gateway, Colo., welcomes Tim Johnson and Mark Shine as general manager and director of sales and marketing respectively. Johnson served as general manager of Smith Fork Ranch in Crawford, Colo., and Sorrel River Ranch Hotel & Spa Resort in Moab, Utah. Shine managed the Quorum Hotels portfolio as director of sales and marketing, building creative financial strategies.

Conrad New York is expanding its culinary team with Edward Rodriquez as executive banquet chef and Giovanna Alvarez as executive sous chef. Rodriquez will lead the banquet team and partnership between Conrad New York and Union Square Events, and Alvarez will assist Rodriquez by coordinating food production and warranting high-quality service.

Benchmark has made three new hires to two hotels. Domingo Rivera will serve as director of human resources for Hotel Contessa in San Antonio, Tex. Diane Heppel has been hired to the same position as Rivera at the Delta Hotels – Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center in Allen, Tex. Lastly, at the same hotel as Heppel, Trevina Height will serve as director of catering and conference services.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach welcomes David Lukela executive chef and Jed Inductivo to the new position of director of vibe. Working together, the pair will oversee guest satisfaction in atmosphere and food and beverage programming, as well as create initiatives to bring a fresh Hawaiian perspective to hospitality.

The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Mo., welcomes Duncan Clements as general manager. Prior to The Elms Hotel, Clements was general manager at YVE Hotel Miami and The Hall South Beach. Clements has promoted Kara Harrington to director of sales after she successfully worked on groups and weddings at the property.