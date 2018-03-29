On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Gul Goknar will oversee the general management and operations teams for Denihan Hospitality as regional vice president of operations. Goknar’s 25 years of hospitality experience took place primarily in New York, where she served as general manager of The Benjamin and assistant general manager of the Hudson New York.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

As vice president of operations, Ron Disbrow will manage the full-service and upscale hotels in the Alliance Hospitality portfolio, as well as monitor revenue for rooms, food and beverage, and other departments. Disbrow served as area research manager for Alliance prior to his promotion.

Sean Ruddy has joined the High Hampton Resort in Cashiers, N.C., a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property, as executive chef. Ruddy began his career at 15, working in restaurants, and previously served as executive chef for the Greystone Inn of Lake Toxaway, N.C.

Tommy Crozier will develop and coordinate hotel appraisal leaders as executive vice president of CBRE Valuation & Advisory services. Crozier previously worked as senior director of the valuation & advisory hospitality & gaming group for Cushman & Wakefield.

After working with Hyatt Corporation for almost 10 years, Erin Patin has been named director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa in Texas. Patin will support and direct the on-site sales and marketing team, as well as oversee revenue operations.

Eric Gavin is returning to Benchmark as senior vice president sales and marketing after serving as chief marketing officer for Salamander Hotels & Resorts. Before leaving Benchmark, Gavin was regional vice president of sales and marketing for hotels in Florida, California, Tennessee, and the Caribbean.

Daniel Surette has been promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing for Omni Hotels & Resorts, where he will oversee revenue management as well as marketing and loyalty programs. Surette has been with Omni since August 2017.

Hospitality sales executive Matt Omansky has joined Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services company. Omansky’s responsibilities include representing investors, sellers, and buyers in the West Texas markets for hotel properties.

As general manager of the Grace Vanderbilt, Alice Bouman will oversee management and guest services as well as guest and marketing initiatives. Anthony Theocaropoulos, after opening his own restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y., will serve as executive chef for the property.

Associated Luxury Hotels has added three industry leaders to the global team following the acquisition of WorldHotels brand: Hugh Merryweather will oversee financial analytics as executive vice president, chief financial and administration officer; Jerry Rash will implement loyalty and CRM initiatives as general manager of loyalty and customer strategy; and Liz Adams will create marketing strategies and support loyalty initiatives as director of corporate marketing and brand communications.

Jorge de la Osa will advise and lead the board of directors and leadership teams as executive vice president, chief legal and compliance officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. Before Bluegreen, de la Osa was responsible for managing legal associates as executive vice president for Wyndham Vacation Ownership.

Ocean House, a resort in Watch Hill, R.I., welcomes two new culinary executives to elevate the gourmet getaway: Erin Swain will oversee wine inventory and organize the wine curriculum as director of wine education; and Ryan Beaudoin will serve fresh and local ingredients as director of culinary education and food forager.