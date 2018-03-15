On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Christine Sutton has been promoted to senior vice president of the U.S. division of STA Travel. Before joining the STA in 2015, Sutton served for 14 years at Austravel in various consultant and management positions.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that happened this week.

After being on the company’s board of directors, Murray Hennessy will serve as chief executive officer of Great Wolf Resorts. Hennessey, who has held the CEO position at two European companies, will be responsible for the business’s growth throughout North America.

Dan Hogan will lead plans for a trade show as well as create content and networking for Hospitality Media Group (HMG) as brand director for HX: The Hotel Experience. In addition, Hogan will build brand content, direct sales and development, and generate new business for HMG.

As vice president of operations, North America, Dennis Lanners will oversee operations at all hotels across the region for Millennium Hotels and Resorts. Lanners recently served as vice president of food and beverage for Spire Hospitality, where he created and initiated food and beverage operations.

Kai Dieckmann will bring his global hospitality experience to Regent Porto Montenegro as general manager. Dieckmann began his career in Germany, and traveled and worked in many places including England and Switzerland. Dieckmann served as resort manager of Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand before his new post.

Michael Feeley brings over two decades of experience to his new position as general manager of Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa on Mission Bay. Feeley will manage operations, performance, and guest satisfaction at the resort. Prior to this role, Feeley served as general manager of The McCormick Scottsdale.

Associated Luxury Hotels International welcomes David Almond as regional vice president of sales – Midwest U.S. and Canada. Almond previously served as director of sales and marketing for the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile and as area director of sales and marketing for Starwood Hotels of Downtown Chicago.

Lisa Namour has been promoted from sales and marketing director to general manager of Bahia Mar, a destination hotel in south Florida. Namour will reposition the property in its marketplace after completing a $7 million renovation updating rooms, common areas, and meeting spaces.

As director of sales and marketing for Kimpton Canary Santa Barbara, Sherrin Thomas will form and implement strategies and lead a sales and events team. Thomas’ hospitality experience spans over a decade, and she most recently served as associate director of sales for The James New York – NoMad.

In her return to Benchmark Hotels & Resorts, Tory Enriquez will serve as director of sales & marketing for Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, a currently under construction property. Before her new position, Enriquez was area director, sales and marketing for Howard Hughes Hospitality.

After spending 10 years with Bargreen Ellingson Foodservice Supply and Design, Matt Wicks will serve as northwest regional sales manager for The Home Laughlin China Company. Wicks’ responsibilities include overseeing the revenue of northwestern states, including Alaska and parts of Wyoming and Illinois.

Juli Norberg will oversee revenue and training for sales positions as market director of sales for McKibbon Hospitality’s Clearwater Beach properties. Norberg served as director of catering and conferencing services for Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach prior to her promotion.

In a partnership with Union Square Events, Edward Zissel will plan events as director of banquets for Conrad New York. With more than 12 years of event planning experience in the New York City market, Zissel will manage the execution of operations for Union Square Events.

Daniella Lea will develop and create dessert concepts as pastry chef for The St. Regis Atlanta. After beginning her career in countries including Argentina and Venezuela, Lea served in the same position at The Ritz-Carlton Santiago in Chile. Lea will bring her global influences into her pastries in her new role.

Mauna Kea Resort is adding new executives to both the leadership and sales teams: Stephen Dowling will manage residential properties and resort communities as director of property management; Brad Doell will create sales initiatives as director of sales and marketing; Libby Child will lead the sales and leisure team for two resort properties as associate director of leisure sales; and Maylyn Caravalho will help the business expand into territories across North America as leisure sales manager.