Millennials Spending More on Travel Than Other Generations

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed April 13, 2017

According to new data from Bank of America, millennials are spending more on travel than other generations. The data, gleaned from a survey aggregated from Bank of America’s more than 40 million credit and debit users in spring 2016, also showed that millennial travel spending growth far outpaced that of even boomers, showing 31 percent growth to boomer’s 8 percent growth. To read more about the survey, click here.

