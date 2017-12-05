Home / Daily Feed / Middle East Hotel Construction Pipeline Grows

Middle East Hotel Construction Pipeline Grows

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News December 5, 2017

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the Construction Pipeline Trend Report for the Middle East states that the total pipeline has 572 Projects/156,420 Rooms, up 12 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 349 projects/100,485 rooms under construction, up 17 percent by projects YOY. Those scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 113 projects/30,841 rooms, up 5 percent, while projects in early planning at 110 projects/25,094 rooms are up 3 percent.

The top hotel companies in the Middle East’s construction pipeline are: Marriott International 95 projects/22,767 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 86 projects/24,197 rooms, and AccorHotels with 84 projects/24,838 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies are: Marriott’s Courtyard with 195 projects/3,998 rooms, Hilton’s full-service hotel with 28 projects/10,151 rooms, and Accor’s Novotel with 14 projects/3,865 rooms.

The top countries in the Middle East construction pipeline are: Saudi Arabia with 198 Projects/60,249 Rooms, United Arab Emirates with 194 projects/55,264 rooms, and Qatar with 59 projects/14,415 rooms. Cities in the Middle East with the largest pipelines are: Dubai, UAE with 145 projects/40,733 rooms, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 53 projects/10,425 rooms, and Doha, Qatar with 55 projects/12,788 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE