Middle East Hotel Construction Pipeline Grows

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the Construction Pipeline Trend Report for the Middle East states that the total pipeline has 572 Projects/156,420 Rooms, up 12 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 349 projects/100,485 rooms under construction, up 17 percent by projects YOY. Those scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 113 projects/30,841 rooms, up 5 percent, while projects in early planning at 110 projects/25,094 rooms are up 3 percent.

The top hotel companies in the Middle East’s construction pipeline are: Marriott International 95 projects/22,767 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 86 projects/24,197 rooms, and AccorHotels with 84 projects/24,838 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies are: Marriott’s Courtyard with 195 projects/3,998 rooms, Hilton’s full-service hotel with 28 projects/10,151 rooms, and Accor’s Novotel with 14 projects/3,865 rooms.

The top countries in the Middle East construction pipeline are: Saudi Arabia with 198 Projects/60,249 Rooms, United Arab Emirates with 194 projects/55,264 rooms, and Qatar with 59 projects/14,415 rooms. Cities in the Middle East with the largest pipelines are: Dubai, UAE with 145 projects/40,733 rooms, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 53 projects/10,425 rooms, and Doha, Qatar with 55 projects/12,788 rooms.