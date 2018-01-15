MGM Resorts Signs AARP Employer Pledge

LAS VEGAS—MGM Resorts International signed the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Employer Pledge, a national effort to connect employers with job seekers who are over 50. The program allows MGM Resorts to reach experienced workers and those who might not have considered a career in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

The more than 460 companies that have joined the program aligned themselves with a number of beliefs and principles: equal opportunity for all workers, regardless of age; the belief that workers aged 50 and up should have a level playing field in their ability to compete for and obtain job; and the belief that a diverse workforce has long been key to the company’s success.

MGM Resorts says that the pledge is part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion—the company adopted a formal diversity initiative in 2000. “Hiring people of all ages, and from all walks of life and backgrounds, makes us a stronger team,” says Michelle DiTondo, chief human resources officer for MGM Resorts International. “We recognize the value of life experience within our workforce and appreciate the mentoring and guidance that can be provided by a more mature employee. We are proud to stand with the AARP and reinforce our commitment to recruit employees of all ages and backgrounds.”

From 2002 to 2022, the number of workers age 50 plus is expected to increase by 62 percent, according to the AARP. The organization also states that the aging workforce is motivated and engaged, which is good news for employers seeking to leverage the talent and experience possessed by workers over 50.