McKibbon Hospitality Finishes Four Renovations at Marriott-Brand Hotels

TAMPA, FLA.–McKibbon Hospitality has completed four renovations at Marriott-brand hotels in Tampa, Athens, and Knoxville. The newly renovated properties include the Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon; the Courtyard by Marriott Athens Downtown; the Courtyard by Marriott Knoxville Cedar Bluff; and the Residence Inn by Marriott Knoxville Cedar Bluff.

“We are pleased to further invest in the Tampa, Athens, and Knoxville markets through this series of renovations,” said Erik Rowen, president of development and renovation services for McKibbon Hospitality. “We look forward to our repeat guests and new customers enjoying the enhanced amenities and guest experiences at these newly renovated hotels.”

Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon

The Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon renovated its guestrooms, adding new furniture, luxury bedding, and 49-inch TVs. Guest suite bathrooms received white quartz countertops and new tile and shelving, and guest bathrooms in the studio suites received modern glass showers. The fitness center was expanded to 600 square feet and was outfitted with new exercise equipment. The lobby was also redesigned to offer contemporary spaces for enhancing productivity and socialization.

Courtyard by Marriott Athens Downtown

The Courtyard by Marriott Athens Downtown also renovated its rooms with new furniture, bedding, desks, and 55-inch TVs. The lobby was redesigned to allow for leisurely guest interaction and engagement. The veranda was refurnished and overlooks the newly resurfaced pool. The meeting space was upgraded with fresh wallpaper, new chairs, and enhanced WiFi solutions. Improvements were also made to the Bistro café and 24-hour fitness center.

Courtyard and Residence Inn in Knoxville Cedar Bluff

In Knoxville, renovations at the Courtyard by Marriott Knoxville Cedar Bluff included a newly renovated lobby area, bistro, meeting space, fitness center, and pool area. Renovations at the Residence Inn by Marriott Knoxville Cedar Bluff included upgrades to its suites, corridors, public areas, and guest amenities.

Top photo: Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon