Marshall Hotels & Resorts Opens Hotel Indigo Birmingham in Five Points South Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, has opened the 63-room Hotel Indigo Birmingham Five Points S-UAB in Ala. The hotel completed a $5 million renovation to convert the property from the Hotel Highland Downtown.

“Having completed an extensive makeover to enhance guestrooms and public spaces, the Hotel Indigo Birmingham Five Points S-UAB has become the ‘newest’ InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) property to enter the market in recent years,” said Mike Marshall, president and CEO, Marshall Hotels & Resorts. “We went to great lengths to maintain the original building’s Art Deco architecture and medical arts history while adding a number of touches that today’s business and leisure travelers require, from high-speed Internet access in all areas to large public spaces perfect for gathering.”

Located in the Five Points South area, Birmingham’s arts, entertainment, and dining district, the hotel is central to such attractions as Birmingham Botanical Gardens, McWane Science Center, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Museum. Guestrooms combine area culture and history and include plush lounge chairs, 49” HDTVs, high-speed internet access, and workspaces. The hotel’s 28 suites also include a sitting area with wet bar, Keurig coffee machine, and mini-refrigerator in the living room. Additional hotel amenities include Aveda bath products, spa-like showers, fitness center, valet parking, and luxury linens.

Also on the property is the Rx Lounge, a themed bar and restaurant that captures the building’s medical arts origins. Specialty cocktails include smoke-infused whiskeys and a number of “ale-ments, anti-oxidants, and effervescents” like local craft beers, wines, and champagnes/proseccos. The Rx Lounge provides full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, as well.

“While we have nearly two dozen hotels throughout the Southern United States ranging from Georgia to Florida, the Hotel Indigo Birmingham Five Points S-UAB marks our first entry into the Heart of Dixie,” Marshall notes. “We are seeking additional growth opportunities in the area and can think of no better ‘first impression’ on our new neighbors than this newest addition to downtown Birmingham.”