Marriott Signs Deal With Flag Luxury Group To Open $500 Million Ritz-Carlton in NYC

Marriott International this week signed an agreement with luxury hospitality development firm Flag Luxury Group to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to New York City’s NoMad (North of Madison Square Park) neighborhood. Flag Luxury Group will develop the $500 million tower, which will include 250 hotel rooms and 16 branded residences. With construction already underway, the hotel and residences are expected to open in 2021.

Designed by architect Rafael Vinoly, this landmark project will include both hotel accommodations and branded residences conceived of by interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg. Located at Broadway and 28th Street, the hotel and residences tower will be situated in the heart of Manhattan’s fast-growing center for creative and tech firms, alongside retail, dining, and nightlife venues.

“We are thrilled to be working with Flag Luxury Group to bring this significant project to the NoMad area. Thanks to buzzing restaurants and bars, unique retail, and notable architecture, NoMad has become one of Manhattan’s most popular neighborhoods,” says Tony Capuano, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Marriott International. “This signing speaks to the strong demand we are experiencing for luxury hospitality and branded residences.”

To soar over 500 feet high, the tower will provide hotel guests and residents with views of the Empire State Building and downtown Manhattan as well as direct access to a historic neighborhood recognized for its architecture, central location, and dynamic culinary scene. Once the location of some of the first luxury hotels in New York, this neighborhood was the meeting place for the Gilded Age elite and, later, for music publishers and songwriters. NoMad later became known as Tin Pan Alley, source of the famed music from The Wizard of Oz. In 1913, the neighborhood was home to the infamous 69th Regiment Armory Art Show that introduced modern art to the American public, forever changing the American art scene.

“The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, is set to become the epicenter of one of New York City’s most exciting neighborhoods and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Marriott International on this iconic project,” says Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, president of Flag Luxury Group. “The hotel and residences tower will have an ideal location and sophisticated design, complemented by the celebrated Ritz-Carlton service.”

In addition to accommodations, the tower will include a fine-dining restaurant, the brand’s Club Lounge, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center, and a rooftop bar. A large public garden and open terraces will have greenery and trees. Two ballrooms will offer groups an attractive setting for corporate and social gatherings. Nearby, Madison Square Park–a public space since 1686–will provide guests the opportunity to enjoy a full schedule of cultural, culinary, and family events.