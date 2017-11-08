Marriott Has Largest U.S. Hotel Pipeline

Lodging Econometrics has determined that Marriott International, due in part to the acquisition of the Starwood brands, currently has the largest construction pipeline of any franchise company with 1,298 projects/166,419 rooms. Their brands with the strongest total pipeline are: Fairfield Inn with 284 projects/27,411 rooms, Residence Inn with 189 projects/23,605 rooms, and TownePlace Suites with 183 projects/18,590 rooms.

Marriott has the most rooms currently under construction with 516 projects/69,721 rooms, which represents almost 1/3 of all pipeline rooms under construction. Additionally, they have the most rooms scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months with 616 Projects/75,302 rooms. Marriott also has 166 projects/21,396 rooms in early planning,

Marriott is forecasted to opened 257 new hotels with 32,886 rooms in 2017, accounting for 26 percent of all new hotels anticipated to open this year. The Marriott brands with the largest number of new hotels expected to open by year-end are Fairfield Inn with 70 hotels/6,476 rooms and Residence Inn with 37 hotels/4,754 rooms