Marriott Enters Category Marketing With New Campaign

Marriott International announced a new advertising campaign to promote multiple brands and connect guests with associates. The “Golden Rule” campaign marks the company’s entry into category marketing; It’s the first campaign that features four Marriott brands together: Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Four Points by Sheraton, and SpringHill Suites.

The four brands in the campaign are collectively known as the company’s “classic select” brands and represent more than a third of the properties in Marriott’s 30-brand portfolio. Through television, cinema, in-flight, and mobile advertising in the U.S. and Canada, the campaign showcases the human connections that are facilitated at the hotels by Marriott associates. The centerpiece of the campaign is a 60-second anthemic spot that celebrates the relevance of this not only in Marriott hotels but across the hospitality industry.

“The ‘Golden Rule’ campaign personifies how our associates fundamentally go beyond making one’s bed to making someone’s day,” said Paige Francis, vice president of global brand marketing. “With these four brands comprising a third of Marriott’s portfolio, we use our powerhouse status to celebrate human connections, whether it’s in Seattle or Singapore. Beyond a campaign, this illustrates that the hospitality we deliver at these four brands can serve as a guiding principle of how all people should treat each other.”

The ads will be complemented by digital-only content that highlights real associates and guests at properties around the world. These stories will be featured on the campaign landing page and in social media channels. Marriott is also preparing a ‘docuseries’ for later this fall that will celebrate examples of altruism. The company collaborated with advertising agency mcgarrybowen to develop and produce the campaign.