Marriott Breaks Ground on a $500 Million Ritz-Carlton in New York’s NoMad Neighborhood

BETHESDA—Marriott International and luxury development firm Flag Luxury Group started construction on The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. The luxury hotel is expected to open in 2021.

“Once complete, this exciting project will become a landmark hotel in one of New York City’s most intriguing neighborhoods,” says Tony Capuano, EVP and global chief development officer, Marriott International. “Steeped in history, NoMad is one of the city’s fastest-growing hubs for creative and tech firms, as well as world-class retail, dining, and nightlife venues, making it a perfect location for Ritz-Carlton guests traveling for business or pleasure.”

The $500 million tower at 1185 Broadway at 28th Street will have 250 hotel rooms and 16 branded residences designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, with interiors created by interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg. The tower, planned to rise more than 500 feet, will offer guests and residents views of the Empire State Building and downtown Manhattan.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad tower will also include a fine-dining restaurant, the brand’s renowned Club Lounge, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center, a rooftop bar, and large public garden and open terraces with greenery and trees. Two ballrooms plus a 3,000-square-foot outdoor terrace will offer settings for corporate and social gatherings.

“At the turn of the century, the NoMad area was home to many of the city’s most exclusive luxury hotels and served as a hub for the global elite. Now, this vibrant neighborhood is quickly reclaiming its place as one of New York City’s most dynamic neighborhoods and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad will be at the forefront of this change,” says Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, president, Flag Luxury Group, LLC.

“The design of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, will pay homage to the neighborhood’s storied history while also creating a new landmark that speaks to its exciting future,” says Rafael Viñoly, principal, Rafael Viñoly Architects.