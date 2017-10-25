Marriott Adds Chatbot on Facebook Messenger To Aid Job Seekers

Bethesda, Md.–Marriott International has added a chatbot for Facebook Messenger to aid users with an interest in a career at the company. The Marriott Careers chatbot, MC, is the hospitality industry’s first virtual assistant for job seekers and is powered by data and specialized algorithms. The company launched the bot to create a more personalized and efficient job search and application experience.

MC “converses” with job seekers, guides them to apply for open jobs based on discipline and location, and provides education on the company culture and values. Additionally, a brief quiz within the conversation offers job seekers a way to learn which of the 30 Marriott hotel brands may align more closely with their interests. Job seekers can chat with MC by downloading the latest version of Facebook Messenger and adding Marriott Careers, or by visiting Marriott Careers on the Facebook website and clicking “Message.”

MC provides information about some of the most commonly asked questions from job seekers, such as: do you have event manager job openings in Chicago; do you have restaurant manager job openings in San Francisco; how do I get in contact with a recruiter; how many brands does Marriott offer; and what are Marriott’s core values?

“Personalization is a principle that is changing the expectations of digital audiences globally and with recent advancements in automated technology, we have the opportunity to enhance the search and apply experience for thousands of job seekers,” said David Rodriguez, executive vice president and global chief human resources officer for Marriott International. “To attract the best talent, we need to remain ahead of the curve in tracking and responding to trends particularly as we try to reach the next generation of Marriott associates. As today’s job seekers are drawn to companies committed to values and ethics, our ability to educate them on our corporate values and our brands in a fun and personal way is a game changer for hiring.”

MC isn’t the company’s first chatbot launch. Recently, the Aloft Hotels brand launched ChatBotlr, a chatbot that gives guests another way to make service requests. Marriott Rewards’ chatbots are available on Facebook Messenger, Slack, and soon, We-Chat and Google Assistant, and serve loyalty members before, during, and between stays.

“We are in the business of delivering memorable hotel experiences and the use of the careers chatbot is an extension of that,” said Rodriguez. “By embracing this messaging technology, we are able to provide an around-the-clock, personalized experience that is meant to simplify the job seeking process.”