Marissa Raglin Is the New Artist in Residence at Skirvin Hilton

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel has announced that Marissa Raglin is its sixth artist-in-residence. Raglin, an accomplished visual artist, will work from the historic hotel’s studio space for one year to showcase her artistic talents.

In its sixth year, the Skirvin Paseo Artist Creativity Exposition, or S.P.A.C.E., is a unique urban artist-in-residency program in which emerging visual artists who are members of the Paseo Arts Association can apply for a yearlong on-site residency in Oklahoma City’s downtown landmark hotel.

The Skirvin’s selection committee, consisting of leaders in the local art community from the Paseo Art Association and representatives of The Skirvin Hilton Hotel, selected Raglin from a distinguished pool of artists.

Currently working in analog collage and resin, Raglin creates ethereal, whimsical collage works. She can be found knee-deep in vintage illustration books and magazines plucked from thrift stores and half-priced book shops. Raglin earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2012. In 2014, she picked up an X-ACTO knife and began working to create collage works on paper. Raglin is a 2015 Artist Inc. Live OKC Fellow and works as the director of museum experience at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum.

During her residency program at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Raglin will create a new body of collage work. She also encourages guests of all ages to stop by the studio to make their very own postcard using vintage imagery. Once the work is created, Raglin will photograph all works and upload images to her website. Guests can follow along at www.cutpasteok.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marissa as our new artist in residence,” said Gerald Rappaport, general manager of The Skirvin Hilton Hotel. “From abstract mosaics, violin making, poetry and encaustics, to paintings and illustrations, it’s exciting to see our

program continue to evolve and bring such creative and ambitious talent to the Skirvin and downtown Oklahoma City. I am confident both our hotel guests and area residents will enjoy this unique and personal artist-in-residence experience.”

About The Skirvin Hilton Hotel

The Skirvin Hilton Hotel originally opened in 1911 and has been synonymous with elegance and innovation for the past five generations, hosting oil barons, dignitaries, movie stars, political leaders and presidents ever since. Guests from around the globe have traveled through the downtown Skirvin Hilton to experience its unique sophistication and timelessness. In 2007, Skirvin Partners in Development, Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Hilton partnered on renovating the hotel to its original glory. The reopening event was designated as an official Oklahoma Centennial event and since the renovation, the hotel has earned AAA Four Diamond rating every year and received the Mayor’s Development Award for best downtown development. The Skirvin Hilton Hotel is owned and operated by Marcus Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Skirvin Partners in Development.