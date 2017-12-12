Nashville, Tenn.–Margaritaville Nashville Hotel has broken ground, becoming the latest property to feature a proposed Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham element as part of an evolving relationship between Margaritaville and Wyndham. When it opens in Summer 2019 in Nashville’s thriving “SoBro” district, the hotel anticipates featuring 52 condominium-style timeshare units.

“Nashville welcomes millions of visitors from around the world each year and there is nothing in the market right now like the one-of-a-kind experience we are about to introduce,” said Darby Campbell, owner and president of Safe Harbor Development, developer of Margaritaville Nashville Hotel. “We are excited to build on Margaritaville’s relationship with Wyndham here in Nashville, giving fans of the Margaritaville lifestyle–and this incredible destination–a chance to visit more often, and stay longer.”

Centrally positioned in the heart of Music City, Margaritaville Nashville Hotel will be a casual-luxe escape for both neighborhood residents and travelers. With a tropical atmosphere inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, the hotel will feature 217 guestrooms in total–including the 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club units–along with a variety of amenities. A rooftop relaxation and entertainment area will offer views of Nashville with a pool, sundeck, firepits, live entertainment, and FINS Beach Bar. Guests will also have access to a fitness center, more than 10,000 square feet of function space, Starbucks coffee shop, and a new Margaritaville dining concept, JWB Grill.

“Wyndham Vacation Ownership is pleased to expand our relationship with the iconic Margaritaville brand in Nashville with an exciting new location for Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Vacation Ownership. “Our owners appreciate the distinctive Margaritaville vacation experience and this new destination in the heart of Music City will enhance the diversity of vacation options our owners look for. This new resort adds to our growing collection of urban destinations and provides a new option for our guests in the Nashville area.”

Margaritaville Nashville Hotel broke ground on December 5 and is anticipated to open in Summer 2019 as the first Margaritaville Hotel in a metropolitan area. The hotel joins a growing list of Margaritaville hotels and resorts offering Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, including those in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; St. Thomas, USVI; and Rio Mar, Puerto Rico.