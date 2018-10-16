Margaritaville’s First Lake Resort to Open in Spring 2019

Osage Beach, Mo.–A new Margaritaville Resort is coming to the shores of Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Mo. This lakeside retreat, the first of its kind for Margaritaville, will feature renovated guestrooms, an exterior refresh, and several new dining concepts. Upon completion of a phased renovation program in spring 2019, the property will be named Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks.

“Margaritaville’s relaxing, laid-back vibe fits in perfectly here at Lake of the Ozarks and complements the unique charm of Osage Beach,” said Fred Dehner, the resort’s general manager. “We look forward to introducing the brand’s distinctive sense of fun and escapism to guests from around the world.”

Guestrooms in the resort complex have been updated to feature elements of Margaritaville’s signature ‘casual-luxe’ design, such as sky-blue walls, offset by warm wood elements with bright accents. The exterior of all buildings at the Resort Complex are now a shade of warm sand, accented with white trim, to reflect the lake’s peaceful shoreline. Guests also will find enhanced activities and facilities, including a fresh new fleet of gray golf carts for The Oaks golf course and the renaming of Arrowhead Pool and Bear’s Den Arcade–now Lakeside Pool and Fin City Arcade, respectively.

Several signature Margaritaville food and beverage concepts have been introduced at the property and are now open, including JB’s Boathouse Grill (pictured above) serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, boat drinks, and more and designed with classic nautical décor with bright blues and crisp whites. Additional F&B outlets will include: Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria; Windrose Marker 26 Lakeside Dining; The Tiki Hut Pool Bar; and LandShark Bar & Grill (opening spring 2019), the new flagship waterfront restaurant.

Final touches will be completed early next year, including updates to the lobby, marina, water park, bowling alley, and more.

The former property, Tan-Tar-A Resort, was acquired in 2017 by Driftwood Acquisitions & Development (DAD), a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets, with JV partner Sefira Capital, a Miami-based investment boutique platform that focuses on acquiring and developing commercial real estate. DAD is assisting with the transition.