Marcus Hotels & Resorts To Manage Sheraton Chapel Hill, N.C.

MILWAUKEE—Hotel owner and manager Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a division of The Marcus Corporation, announced that the company has assumed management of the Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel in Chapel Hill, N.C., starting on September 1, 2017. Located within the Triangle region of North Carolina anchored by three prominent universities—University of North Carolina (UNC), Duke University, and North Carolina State University (NC State)—the Sheraton Chapel Hill serves prospective students, professors, families, and fans.

“We are very pleased to enter into a management agreement with the ownership group at the Sheraton Chapel Hill and are delighted to be selected to manage this property,” said Joseph Khairallah, president and chief operating officer of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “With a 55-year history of operating excellent independent and branded hotels, we see an opportunity to partner with the hotel’s owners to create additional value through enhancements to the guest experience and overall operational excellence. We look forward to bringing our strong management expertise, long-standing experience operating hotels in university markets, and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences to Chapel Hill visitors and residents alike.”

The Sheraton Chapel Hill has 168 guestrooms and suites, 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, an on-site restaurant, complimentary WiFi, a fitness center, a seasonal outdoor pool and sundeck, and local shuttle service. The property is a short ride from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and is proximate to Research Triangle Park which houses over 200 companies, the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, the Dean Dome, Playmakers Theatre, the Carolina Basketball Museum, and the Ackland Art Museum. Guests can also enjoy Franklin Street, the heart of UNC’s campus, dine at award-winning restaurants, and visit local boutiques, all within a short distance from the hotel.