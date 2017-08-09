Marcus Hotels & Resorts Supports AHLEF 2017 Annual Giving Campaign

Washington, D.C.—Marcus Hotels & Resorts contributed $5,000–a diamond level gift–to the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AHLEF) 2017 Annual Giving Campaign.

The Annual Giving Campaign is the Foundation’s yearly fundraiser that raises unrestricted funds to support its core missions, including: providing scholarships to hospitality management students and hotel employees; funding important research in areas such as room tax, economic impact studies, and ADA requirements; and workforce development initiatives that promote hospitality as a career of choice.

“Over the past 50 years, our vision at Marcus Hotels & Resorts has been to make a positive difference in the lives of the people and communities we serve, the owners and brands with whom we partner, and the associates we employ coast to coast,” said Joseph Khairallah, president and COO of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Investing in student scholarships and professional development opportunities to fuel the current and future talent pipeline while supporting research that will undoubtedly drive our industry forward naturally dovetails with that vision. We are proud to participate in AHLEF’s Annual Giving campaign and look forward to the innovative ways the Foundation will help our industry continue to thrive now and for generations of leaders to come.”

“A long-time donor of the Foundation, we are incredibly thankful for Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ contributions at the six-diamond level,” said Rosanna Maietta, AHLEF interim president. “As we continue our mission to train new talent and our current employees, it’s contributions at this level that become so important in helping us accomplish our goals and develop first-class hospitality team members.”

AHLEF is the not-for-profit affiliate of AHLA and is funded solely by charitable donations from progressive hospitality leaders and companies within the industry. In 2016, AHLEF disbursed $851,000 in scholarships to promising college students and professionals seeking a career in hospitality, and $305,000 to fund valuable research for the industry. Since the Foundation’s inception, more than $21.5 million has been distributed through its scholarship, education, outreach, and research programs.