Manhattan’s Newest Hilton Garden Inn Opens Near Times Square

GREAT NECK, N.Y.─M&R Hotel Management today announced the opening of the 250-room, 23-story Hilton Garden Inn New York Times Square South at 326 West 37th St. Joining M&R’s management portfolio of 12 other open hotels and three under development in New York, the hotel is located near the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Times Square, Broadway theater district, emerging Hudson Yards neighborhood, and New York Penn Station and Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The hotel has six Sky View rooms with 22-foot ceilings and city skyline views from the 23rd floor, two City View rooms on the 17th floor with panoramic views, and two Balcony rooms on the 18th floor that provide outdoor access.

Doyler’s, a full-service, three-meal-a-day restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating on the lobby level, specializes in Irish pub-style food and beverages. A media room on the second floor has game stations and large flat-screen televisions for viewing movies. Other hotel amenities include a meeting room, room service, 24-hour fitness center, and The Shop Market with toiletries, snacks, and beverages. Complimentary wireless internet service is available throughout the building.

The hotel’s executive team includes General Manager Felix Maldonado and Mirian Ortega, director of sales and marketing.

“The addition of the Hilton Garden Inn New York Times Square South−our first Hilton Worldwide brand−marks an important milestone for M&R Hotel Management,” said Brian McSherry, M&R Hotel Management chief operating officer. “We now are a franchisee of one of the world’s most respected hospitality companies.”

M&R Hotel Management, based in Great Neck, N.Y., operates five other hotels in Manhattan: the Fairfield Inn & Suites New York Manhattan Central Park; the Holiday Inn New York City–Times Square; the Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West; the Comfort Inn Midtown West; and the Holiday Inn NYC–Lower East Side. The company also manages six hotels in Queens, including four near John F. Kennedy International Airport, one near LaGuardia Airport, and one in Long Island City. M&R also manages a hotel in Nassau County, New York.

M&R’s portfolio also includes brands from Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotel Group, and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and the company is planning to expand its portfolio nationwide through third-party management contracts.