Making the Most of a Hotel’s Rooftop

Outdoor spaces, particularly in urban markets, are often few and far between. That’s just one of the reasons hotel rooftops have become popular public spaces for guests to lounge or host events. However, the nature of the space presents some challenges, from windy conditions and other weather changes to the logistics of delivering food and beverage options. Considering these scenarios is critical when hoteliers are planning the design and development of a property’s rooftop. To read about the ways in which hotels are navigating rooftop design to create an attractive space for guests and visitors alike, click here.