Making a Hotel Website Accessible

While not currently written into law, the U.S. Department of Justice has released plans that indicate it will begin implementing ADA regulations on websites as early as 2018. Hoteliers without ADA-compliant websites may begin reviewing and updating existing sites to meet the worldwide standard for web content accessibility. Those 12 guidelines cover four areas to ensure that the site is perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. Read about the most important information that hoteliers need to know about accessible websites here.