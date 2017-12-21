Home / Daily Feed / Making a Hotel Website Accessible

Making a Hotel Website Accessible

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News December 21, 2017

While not currently written into law, the U.S. Department of Justice has released plans that indicate it will begin implementing ADA regulations on websites as early as 2018. Hoteliers without ADA-compliant websites may begin reviewing and updating existing sites to meet the worldwide standard for web content accessibility. Those 12 guidelines cover four areas to ensure that the site is perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. Read about the most important information that hoteliers need to know about accessible websites here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE