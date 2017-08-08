The Post Oak is a luxury mixed-use high-rise in Uptown Houston that will soon become the first of its kind in the city. The hotel is currently under development, and expected to open this December. In addition to 250 guestrooms, the 38-story property will house extensive meeting space, office space, retail, dining, a spa, and other amenities for guests. With a location near The Galleria and River Oaks shopping district. the hotel will cater to luxury business and leisure travelers, with high-end features like a private Bentley and Rolls-Royce showroom and direct helicopter pad access. The Post Oak is aiming to become the first hotel in Texas with a five-star rating.

The hotel’s design will include details like the world’s second largest chandelier in the hotel’s open plaza entrance of the tower. The design also incorporates greenery, mature oak trees, and water fountains. The hotel will offer luxury amenities to guests, like the ability to choose their preferred bed linens and, upon arrival, each room will have monogrammed pillows with guests’ initials.

For events and meetings, the hotel has a 16,000 square-foot Grand Ballroom, a 3,000 square-foot Post Oak Ballroom, a 10,000-square-foot conference and breakout room space, and two 10,000 square-foot restaurants—Mastro’s Steakhouse and Willie G’s Seafood. Additionally, the hotel will have a two-story salon and spa, a pool with a fire put and private cabanas, a workout facility, and a members-only lounge and patio with city views.