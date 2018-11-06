Luxury Hotel Coming To Downtown Asheville: Hotel Arras

Hotel Arras will open as an independent, boutique hotel in Asheville, N.C., in early spring of 2019. Developers John McKibbon of McKibbon Hospitality and Glenn W. Wilcox, Sr. of Tower Associates are transforming Asheville’s former BB&T Bank building—the tallest in Western North Carolina—into the downtown’s first upscale hotel with 128 guestrooms and suites with luxury residences (Arras Residences) above.

Asheville was named the #1 Best Destination in the U.S. in 2017 by Lonely Planet. Hotel Arras will offer regionally influenced “mountain modern” décor and city and mountain views; and an art collection featuring between 15-20 artists from Asheville and the surrounding region throughout hotel’s public spaces and in guestrooms. Above each guests’ bed, there will be a work of art by local artist Catherine Murphy reminiscent of the nearby French Broad River, and suites will offer a more extensive collection of artwork. Each room also features tapestry by Asheville artist Wendy Newman. A book featuring all of Hotel Arras’ permanent pieces will be published in each guestroom and available for purchase.

The property will have two on-site, independent restaurants run by local husband-and-wife team Peter and Martha Pollay of Mandara Hospitality Group. Bargello, a Mediterranean focused restaurant specializing in whole preparations for sharing, house-made pastas, and foods prepared over an open fire oven, will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. District 42 will be a more casual spot for gathering any time of day for small bites and hand-crafted cocktails. The Pollay’s currently own and operate Posana Restaurant, a contemporary American restaurant in downtown Asheville. Jordan Arace, who presently helms the kitchen at Posana, will serve as executive chef of both restaurants.

The property will also have a fitness center, yoga studio, massage room, 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space, valet parking, mobile check-in, room service, and a wine cellar available to rent for private entertaining.

Experiences at Hotel Arras will include private art tours led by a hotel staff member or, occasionally, John McKibbon; complimentary wine in the evenings; and a nighly serenity cart—an in-house cart fully stocked and available each evening by calling the front desk. The cart will include bedtime treats such as books by local Asheville authors including Thomas Wolf; an assortment of local teas and honey, along with a pot for in-room steeping; a selection of whiskeys for a nightcap; lavender pillow sachets; and milk and cookies.