Loews New Orleans Names Loris Menfi General Manager

NEW ORLEANS (July 9, 2014) – Loews New Orleans Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Loris Menfi to general manager. With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, including the past year at Loews Philadelphia Hotel and previous luxury hotel experience in New Orleans, she will manage all operational aspects of the hotel.

Menfi has spent the last year at Loews Philadelphia Hotel serving as hotel manager, where she was instrumental in the completion of a $25 million hotel renovation and helped lead the hotel to winning the Loews Hotels & Resorts Hotel of the Year Award in 2013. Prior to joining Loews Hotels & Resorts, Menfi spent 18 years with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company where she began as a front office agent and club concierge in 1995 and advanced into front office manager roles, including at the Ritz Carlton New Orleans. She quickly advanced to leadership positions including Director of Housekeeping, Assistant Rooms Executive, Director of Rooms and Executive Assistant Manager at several U.S. hotel properties in the Ritz-Carlton brand.

“Loris is a seasoned veteran of the hotel industry with a long list of operations successes and a strong leadership track record,” John Arnett, regional vice president of operations for Loews Hotels & Resorts. “As Loews New Orleans Hotel heads into its second decade in the highly competitive New Orleans market, Loris’s expertise, tenacity and passion for top-notch hospitality will be a tremendous asset.”

A Cleveland, Ohio, native, Loris attended Kent State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and marketing. In addition to her work at the hotel, Menfi is a member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. She and her family plan to reside in the Westbank area of New Orleans.