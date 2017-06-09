Loews Hotels’ New Ad Campaign Targets Experiential Travelers

NEW YORK—Loews Hotels this week announced the launch of a new national advertising campaign, A Wonderful Place to Wander. Developed in partnership with creative agency of record mono, which was selected last fall after a competitive review process, the campaign aims to build equity, drive bookings, and strengthen retention and loyalty for the brand. A Wonderful Place to Wander celebrates the nomadic nature of people by encouraging guests to tap into their desire for exploration, both inside and outside a hotel property.

Loews Hotels, a “branded independent” with a 60-year history in the industry and destinations in top across the U.S. and Canada, is leveraging this campaign to showcase how each Loews property is a “wonderful place to wander.” The new campaign shines a light on the unique combination of desirable destinations, authentically local spirit, and deep roots in hospitality that allows Loews to have an innate understanding of guest needs, and uniquely positions the brand to bring a sense of wonder back to travel.

“At Loews Hotels we understand that travel is a human need,” said Oliver Bonke, chief commercial officer, Loews Hotels & Co. “Through A Wonderful Place to Wander, we’re able to perfectly capture the curiosity of our guests and their desire to create new experiences through travel.”

The campaign has three new video spots that tap into guests’ desires to embrace their inner wonder. The cinematography is clean and refined while evoking the thoughtfully unscripted experiences awaiting guests at Loews Hotels. The spots will break on Wednesday, June 14 as digital pre-roll on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, among other platforms.

Additional A Wonderful Place to Wander creative elements include high-impact digital units, banner ads, and local print ads, which will run in select local markets throughout the year. The graphic elements and typography of A Wonderful Place to Wander instill an elevated feel—the diamond shape takes its cues from cartography, which is also the inspiration behind the new brand logo. Copy is playful and written to embody both the brand personality and the mindset of guests who travel to discover new adventures.

“We are proud to introduce our first campaign as the agency of record for Loews Hotels,” says Jim Scott, founder and managing partner, mono. “Their unique service culture and distinctive properties offer endless storylines and we look forward to inspiring wanderlust with this new work.”