Local Measure Releases Research on Wellness in the Hotel Industry

Sydney and New York—Local Measure, a location-based social intelligence platform for hospitality and tourism, released a new eBook, The Business of Being Well , that brings together the company’s proprietary research on wellness with the observations of five hotel industry CEOs and executives: Christopher Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton; Keith Barr, CEO of IHG; Chris Cahill, CEO of Luxury Brands for AccorHotels; Bernhard Bohnenberger, president of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spa; and Irene Forte, group project director at Rocco Forte Hotels.

The eBook describes how social media has created a powerful platform for wellness to drive hotel revenues and increased guest engagement. According to Local Measure’s research and insights from hotel executives, wellness is not simply a trend, but a major driver of revenue growth for hotels and in the general economy. The trend will intensify further in 2018, making it important for hoteliers to make wellness a central part of their offerings in many areas of the guest experience.

Jonathan Barouch, founder and CEO of Local Measure, says, “The wellness economy now represents a $3.7 trillion industry, and social media has exploded the phenomenon—making wellness not just a desirable feature for hotel guests, but a truly communal online experience.” He adds, “The Business of Being Well analyses this movement, and demonstrates that hoteliers worldwide ignore wellness as a key guest offering only at their peril. We are extremely grateful to the executives at five of the industry’s major global hotel brands, for sharing their insights into the wellness economy, and how hotel professionals worldwide can tap into the revenue and guest engagement opportunity.”

In addition to commentary from these senior executives, the eBook contains a wealth of information on current wellness and fitness programs at hotels worldwide, including yoga and fitness programs currently being offered at Fairmont Hotels, Six Sense’s Pioneering Wellness initiatives which include healthy building environments as well as special healthy food offerings, nutrition-based menu-planning at Rocco Forte Hotels, and more.

The eBook also offers tips for enabling hoteliers to stay in front of the trend, including investing in gym design and maintenance; offering in-room fitness and on property fitness training classes; and making the hotel’s wellness program social, by sharing photos on Instagram and other online channels.