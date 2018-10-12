The Leading Hotels of the World Updates Leaders Club Loyalty Program

NEW YORK—The Leading Hotels of the World has unveil its renovated Leaders Club loyalty program. The redesign was inspired by current members’ interests and amplifies relationships curated by Leading Hotels between likeminded curious travelers and independent hoteliers. The result is a more flexible Leaders Club program that recognizes and rewards members for their loyalty and provides upgraded benefits and exclusive access to the portfolio’s more than 400 independent luxury hotels worldwide.

“We co-created this program with our most loyal members to ensure we continue to offer the amenities they love while also introducing new features and benefits they expressed were most important to them,” said Shannon Knapp, vice president and chief marketing officer of The Leading Hotels of the World. “The program was designed as a club for curious travelers who seek remarkable, authentic experiences and the hoteliers who craft them. Leaders Club elevates this relationship and delivers truly differentiated on-property experiences and rewards. Additionally, it ensures that at any Leading Hotel a member visits, they are recognized for their membership and can unlock richer rewards with greater loyalty. We are excited about the launch of this new program that will celebrate individuality and reward our members for choosing the uncommon path.”

Effective immediately members will begin to accrue Leaders Club points on up to three rooms per reservation that can be applied towards stays at Leading Hotels’ portfolio of individually-branded properties in more than 80 countries.

Leaders Club will continue to deliver benefits such as opportunities for room upgrade priority at arrival, early check-in and late check-out, daily continental breakfast for two, complimentary WiFi, exclusive access to new hotels, Members Only and seasonal sales, and lowest available rates.

After a member spends $5,000 on qualifying stays, they are invited to Leaders Club Sterling. This unlocks five pre-arrival upgrades annually, as well as a five percent annual renewal points bonus on their qualifying annual spend in the previous membership year. Opportunities for further recognition and rewards will be available for Leaders Club’s most loyal members.

Members will also now have access to expanded room types, better availability, and fewer date restrictions when redeeming points. Additionally, Leading Hotels will now provide the option for guests to redeem directly online.