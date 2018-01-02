Leading Hotels of the World Adds Five New Members

NEW YORK, NY—The Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of more than 375 independent luxury hotels, has added five new member hotels: The Lodhi, the only Leading Hotels member hotel in India; the newly rebranded Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto; the new Hotel Cartesiano, which blends past and present in its 18th-century colonial mansions and a more contemporary building in Puebla; and two new Shanghai properties. The Anandi Hotel and Spa is a wellness resort that is a sanctuary while Bellagio Shanghai, sibling hotel to Bellagio Towers in Las Vegas, offers world-class dining, sleek interiors, and expansive event venues on the banks of the Suzhou River.

“It is a pleasure to welcome these five new members to The Leading Hotels of the World,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, vice president, membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “The new properties are expanding Leading Hotels’ global footprint in several new markets that we believe our curious travelers will be eager to explore. From Palo Alto, California, and Puebla, Mexico, to New Delhi, India and Shanghai, China, they effortlessly embody the uncommon attributes of the Leading Hotel collection. All properties are deeply rooted in their destinations, and merge style-setting architecture and design with luxurious amenities and localized experiences for guests.”

Leading Hotels’ only new U.S. addition, Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto, is in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley and just moments away from shopping, dining, entertainment, and a range of outdoor activities. The 70 room, 13 suite property has simple, sophisticated design, created by the noted firm of McCartan Interior Design that reflects the hotel’s ethos: modern, yet warm; organic, yet tech-savvy; wired, yet easygoing. The property was rebranded to a Nobu Hotel in October 2017 by Nobu Hospitality, whose founders include renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, and Hollywood producer Meir Teper. The hotel is home to the west coast’s newest Nobu restaurant, and guests hungry late or early can enjoy 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Nobu restaurant.

Photo: Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto