Latin America’s Construction Pipeline Is Stalling

Latin America’s current construction pipeline has 878 projects/146,312 rooms, the exact same number of projects as last year, according to Lodging Econometrics. The number of projects under construction is up 4 percent year-over-year to 418 projects/72,690 rooms. The number of rooms scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 22 percent, at 211 projects/33,542 rooms, while those in early planning stages are down 18 percent, at 249 projects/40,080 rooms.

The hotel companies with the most projects in Latin America’s construction pipeline are AccorHotels with 150 projects/22,136 rooms, Marriott International with 94 projects/14,880 rooms, and Hilton Worldwide with 75 projects/11,709 rooms. The largest brands in the pipeline for each of these companies are Accor’s Ibis with 56 projects/7,588 rooms, Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 14 projects/2,035 rooms, and Hilton Garden Inn with 22 projects/3,286 rooms.

The top countries in the Latin America construction pipeline are Brazil with 311 projects/52,634 rooms, Mexico with 197 projects/33,569 rooms, and Colombia with 74 projects/10,707 rooms. Cities in Latin America with the largest pipelines are Sao Paulo with 38 projects/7,026 rooms, Campinas, Brazil with 25 projects/4,594 rooms and Lima, Peru with 24 projects/4,073 rooms.