Latin American Booking Platform Launches in U.S.

PANAMA CITY—Hello, a vacation booking platform based in Latin America, today announced its official launch in the U.S. With an initial line-up of exclusive vacation packages in the Dominican Republic and Mexico and an easy-to-navigate online platform—www.BookingHello.com—Hello brings travelers and suppliers together for a fun and flexible vacation planning experience.

With a business model that boasts unparalleled flexibility, Hello lets travelers book a package anytime to lock in unbeatable pricing and choose travel dates for up to a year later. Once a package is purchased, travelers receive one year of member-only access to more than 80,000 international deals on rental cars, cruises and hotels. These perks are an added value for customers and an opportunity for Hello’s partners, travel suppliers, to showcase their special offers.

Currently, Hello’s packages include accommodations at six five-star, all-inclusive Catalonia Hotels & Resorts properties located in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Designed to suit a variety of interests, there are four core package categories available.

As Hello expands its presence in the United States and globally, the company expects to introduce new partnerships with hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, rental car companies, and other leading travel suppliers.

“We are excited to bring a new concept that has been incredibly popular in Latin America to the United States, and are confident that travelers and travel companies here will see value in aligning with the Hello brand,” said Martin. “Our site gives travel companies access to a large database of consumers seeking special offers and deals, and provides travelers a very unique experience they will enjoy, which is the most important thing.”