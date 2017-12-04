Latin America Hotel Construction Pipeline Dips 4 Percent

Lodging Econometrics reports that the total construction pipeline in Latin America has 855 projects/146,307 rooms, down 4 percent by projects year-over-year (YOY).

There are 413 projects/72,070 rooms under construction, up 1 percent by projects YOY. Rooms scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months are at 192 projects/31,896 rooms, up 5 percent, while those in early planning are at 250 projects/42,341 rooms, down 17 percent YOY.

The top hotel companies in Latin America’s construction pipeline by projects are: AccorHotels with 142 projects/20,785 rooms, Marriott International with 92 projects/15,080 rooms, and Hilton Worldwide with 69 projects/11,059 rooms. The largest brands in the pipeline for each of these companies are: Accor’s Ibis with 54 projects/7,134 rooms, Marriott’s full-service hotel with 13 projects/2,568 rooms, and Hilton Garden Inn with 20 projects/3,031 rooms.

The top countries in the Latin America construction pipeline are: Brazil with 295 projects/49,492 rooms, Mexico with 190 projects/34,736 rooms, and Colombia with 72 projects/10,828 rooms. Cities in Latin America with the largest pipelines are: Sao Paulo with 28 projects/5,283 rooms, Lima with 28 projects/4,710 rooms, and Campinas with 23 projects/4,179 rooms.