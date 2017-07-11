LaPlaya Resort Appointments Brooke Kravetz as Chef de Cuisine

NAPLES, Fla.—LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, a Noble House Resort located on the idyllic Naples beachfront, announced the appointment of Brooke Kravetz as chef de cuisine of the resort’s signature restaurant, BALEEN Restaurant. Kravetz joins BALEEN Restaurant with a talent and passion for creativity in the kitchen. She is known for taking classic recipes and flavor combinations and transforms them into new creations.

Chef Kravetz moved to Naples, Florida in 2015 and served as executive sous chef at Sea Salt Naples, where she spent more than two years working closely with Chef-Owner Fabrizio Aieli and delved into Italian cuisine. Prior to that position, Kravetz served as chef de cuisine at Kitchen Restaurant in Boston. Chef Kravetz practices a cooking style in which the basic flavor combinations of food are simple, fresh, seasonal, tasty, and presented in a special, unique way. This concept is exemplified with some of her new dishes coming to the menu at BALEEN, such as the Roasted and Not Roasted Beet Salad and Beef Carpaccio Ravioli. Kravetz is a graduate of Cambridge School of Culinary Arts in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Chef Kravetz brings a fresh perspective to the menu at BALEEN,” said LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s Managing Director Marco Perry. “We’re looking forward to tasting her inventive dishes.”