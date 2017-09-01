LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort Announces $8 Million Renovation

NAPLES, Fla.–LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, a beachfront Noble House Resort, is undergoing a transformative $8 million renovation to be unveiled this fall. Inspired by the natural elements surrounding the resort, the transformation will include new guestrooms in the Gulf Tower, a reinvigorated lobby, and a new look for its signature restaurant, BALEEN.

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort has partnered with waldrop+nichols studio, a luxury hospitality and interior architecture and design firm, to execute the resort’s renewal. Located on a private six-acre white sand beach alongside the Gulf of Mexico, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort has a beachside restaurant, spa, exclusive golf club, and waterfront views from each guestroom and suite.

“Our resort is a welcoming haven for guests seeking a quintessential Floridian coastal elegance and experience,” said Marco Perry, managing director of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. “We’re thrilled to unveil our renovated hotel this fall, which will further enhance the resort’s relaxed luxury and sophisticated simplicity.”

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s newly transformed lobby reflects Naples’ abundant flora and fauna with custom artwork of hibiscus flowers and monstera leaves by Lorne Progosh of Iconic Design Concepts. New terrazzo flooring will be accented with furnishings throughout the lobby, including custom chandeliers, decoratively painted console tables, wicker lounge seating, sculptural floor lamps by London artisan Taylor Llorente, accent tables by New York’s MMaterial, an Italian-crafted Paola Lenti area rug, and outdoor accent seating by Kettal from Barcelona.

“A quiet temperament of relaxed luxury was the aesthetic motivator,” said Andrea Waldrop, vice president of waldrop+nichols studio. “LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort has natural charm, stunning ocean views and an easy-going attitude. The design needed to respond with pared-back yet elegant natural materials and a sophistication sans pretense that offer guests a calming and subtle environment connected to nature.”

The resort’s signature restaurant, BALEEN, will house a four-foot wide sculpture reminiscent of a whale bone designed by Barcelona artist Sophie-Elizabeth Thompson. The restaurant will also reveal new finishes of textural wicker, natural shell stone, and cerused oak paneling. The restaurant also offers a toes-in-the-sand dining experience on the beach. The Gulf Tower rooms, with private balconies to view the Gulf of Mexico and Naples sunsets, will now have oversized, organic patterned area rugs, four poster beds with Floridian-patterned textiles, unique photography, and a canvas oil art collection. The bathrooms will have new backlit vanity mirrors and silver trimmings throughout.

The current renovation is part of a property-wide refresh, as the resort recently completed a $6 million renovation of the Beach House among other updates which included new sustainability initiatives and the introduction of a gourmet coffee bar in December 2016. Additional property highlights include a 4,500-square-foot SpaTerre; a private white sand beach with butler service; a full service Tiki Bar with craft cocktails; three refreshing outdoor pools with cabanas and spa services; access to LaPlaya Golf Club’s 18-hole, par 72 Robert Cupp-designed golf course, Clubhouse, and full practice facilities; a 23-slip marina housing yachts overlooking Vanderbilt Bay; an array of water activities, including fishing charters, boat rentals, kayaks, parasailing, and more; and 12,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.

The luxury resort is owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.