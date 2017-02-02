Langham Chicago Tops Best Hotels List

WASHINGTON—U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2017 Best Hotels. The rankings evaluate more than 3,000 luxury hotels across the USA, the Caribbean (now including Havana, Cuba), Canada and Mexico.

In the Best Hotels in the USA rankings, Chicago’s The Langham jumped to No. 1, followed by Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Hualalai at No. 2 and The Jefferson, Washington, DC at No. 3. U.S. News awards the top 10 percent of ranked hotels with a Gold badge. These three U.S. cities are home to the highest number of Gold badge-winning hotels for 2017:

New York City has 23 Gold badge winners out of 202 ranked hotels. Las Vegas has 11 Gold badge winners out of 46 ranked hotels. Los Angeles has 10 Gold badge winners out of 79 ranked hotels.

Gold badge hotels in the U.S. are three times more likely to offer infinity pools, free fitness classes and free kids clubs than other ranked hotels. And consumers are willing to pay more for top quality – our research shows these hotels’ rates are approximately 60 percent higher than their competitors’.

Outside of the U.S., Eden Rock – St. Barths is ranked as the Best Hotel in the Caribbean. The One&Only Palmilla takes the top spot for the Best Hotel in Mexico. For the fourth year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal earns recognition as the Best Hotel in Canada.

New this year, U.S. News debuted a ranking of the Best Hotels in Havana. IBEROSTAR Parque Central takes the top spot on this inaugural list.

“Our rankings are designed to narrow down the perfect hotel for your vacation – whether it is on a beach, in a major city or in a remote location,” said Erin Shields, travel editor at U.S. News. “The U.S. News Best Hotels hit the mark for both travelers and industry experts, offering exceptional customer service and luxury amenities.”