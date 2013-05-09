La Quinta Launches Military Rewards Program

La Quinta unveiled a new Military Rewards program today, establishing a new membership level in its loyalty program for current service members, veterans, and their families. Among other things, the program offers participants free room upgrades, 2,000 loyalty points after the first stay, a dedicated phone number for customer service and reservations, and 20 to 30 percent more points on every stay.

Addressing this initiative at the La Quinta Conference earlier this year, President and CEO Wayne Goldberg said, “This program goes much deeper than a discount. We want to really recognize and give back to these individuals that serve our country on a broad scale.” As such the Military Rewards program ties into several initiatives the company has embarked on to do more sourcing from veteran owned businesses and to hire more veteran employees. The company has also extended its appreciation service members, past and present, by offering a 12-percent discount at every La Quinta Inns & Suites across the country to anyone who presents a valid, government-issued military ID card at check-in.