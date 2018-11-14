La Quinta by Wyndham Opens Seven New Hotels in Q3 2018

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts bolstered its midscale offerings in the third quarter of 2018 with the opening of seven La Quinta hotels across the United States.

The latest La Quinta additions in South Jordan and Kanab, Utah; Opelika and Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Aberdeen, Md.; Duncanville, Texas; and Columbus, Miss., bring the brand’s growing U.S. footprint to nearly 900 hotels. Six of the seven are newly built.

La Quinta’s roster of openings in its first full quarter since Wyndham completed its acquisition of the brand demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its newest flag in key markets, largely through new construction. Further propelling the brand’s growth, Wyndham executed 10 La Quinta franchise agreements between July 1 and September 30, 2018, nine of which were new construction deals. As of September 30, 2018, 90 percent of the 260 hotels in the brand’s pipeline were new construction.

“Hotel developers choose La Quinta time and time again because of the brand’s long-standing reputation for delivering quality, dependability, and great guest experiences,” says Rajiv Trivedi, president, La Quinta at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “These recent additions represent the best of what La Quinta has to offer, and our robust new-construction pipeline is a testament to the brand’s tenacious growth potential. With Wyndham’s scale and distribution, we’ll continue partnering with passionate owners to raise more brand flags in high-demand areas.”

Each of the new hotels reflects La Quinta’s guest-inspired, owner-friendly Del Sol prototype. The design combines clean geometric lines, bold colors, and varying textures with iconic brand elements and guest-centric offerings to enhance the experience while maximizing revenue-generating space for hotel developers. Thirty-five Del Sol hotels are currently under construction in the United States, with 40 already open and operating.

“The growing global middle class, which is expected to grow by 160 million people each year for the next five years, is traveling more and seeking out value-driven experiences, steering the need for quality accommodations at affordable price points around the world,” says Bob Loewen, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Such demand puts a trusted, fast-growing select-service brand like La Quinta in an opportune position to branch out in sought-after markets like South America and debut in new ones like Europe, where we’re aiming to introduce the brand by the end of the year.”

So far in 2018, La Quinta has surpassed the 900-hotel mark and opened 19 properties—nearly 70 percent of which were new construction.