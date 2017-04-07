Kokua Hospitality Grows Portfolio

Kokua Hospitality, LLC, an independent hotel management company based in San Francisco, announces the addition of Napa Valley, California’s Wine Country Inn and Napa Winery Inn to its management portfolio. The properties mark the third and fourth California-based hotels to be managed by the company.

The Wine Country Inn is a 29-room boutique, luxury hotel located between the Napa Valley towns of St. Helena and Calistoga. Surrounded by acres of vineyards and award-winning wineries, the Wine Country Inn opened in 1975 as Napa Valley’s very first Bed & Breakfast and has since become one of the area’s most beloved destinations. The hotel celebrates the spirit of Napa’s winemaking culture and offers a selection of spacious rooms, suites, and cottages with complimentary Wi-Fi, breakfast, and views of the property’s sprawling lawns and botanical varietals. The hotel recently completed renovations to the lobby reception building and all guestrooms in the Winery House.

Also ideally located in the heart of wine country is the Napa Winery Inn. It offers 59 pet-friendly guestrooms and suites, an outdoor patio with a pool, hot tub, and fire pit. In addition, the hotel features a 450 sq. ft. private meeting room and a complimentary breakfast buffet and nightly wine hour. Beyond the property, guests can enjoy a selection of three restaurants within walking distance, Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, Fume Bistro, and Il Posto, or choose to take a short ten minute drive to either downtown Napa or Yountville.

These additions to the Kokua Hospitality portfolio enhance the company’s presence on the West Coast and continued growth in the United States. The Wine Country Inn and Napa Winery Inn join The Axiom Hotel San Francisco, Courtyard Marriott Long Beach Airport Hotel, Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach, and the Queen Kapiolani Hotel as the company’s seven hotel properties on the West Coast and in Hawaii.